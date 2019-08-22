Elko County Fair Parade seeks entries
ELKO — The 2019 Elko County Fair Parade, “A Family Tradition,” will be held August 30.
The Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Commercial Street and continues onto Idaho Street downtown. For entry information or questions contact Zach Gerber with the Lions Club at 777-4357 or zag@gerberlegal.com.
Southwind at Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Join Southwind from 6-8 p.m. August 21 at the Western Folklife Center for an evening of free music.
The band plays Americana, Folk and Celtic music. There is always room to dance.
Third cool canyon evening
LAMOILLE CANYON — The Friends of the Ruby Mountains offer their third and last “Cool Canyon Evening.”
The talk is about Dutch oven cooking with Duane Jones. Duane will explain the types of Dutch oven pots and techniques for cooking meals and desserts.
This free family program takes place at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area. It also features a campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.
The picnic area gates open at five and one option is to bring a picnic supper before the program.
The Lamoille Women’s Club provides S’mores, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group supplies the campfire, and Scenic Canyons Recreational Services donates the site. The event takes place from 6 – 8 p.m. August 23. Call 385-8870 for more information.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the “Healthy Living Series” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the hospital classroom. The topic for September is “Digestive Health,” presented by local dietitian Jody Allen who specializes in FODMAP diet.
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle.
The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Don Wilkinson tournament
SPRING CREEK — Don Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. An annual tournament is held in his honor Sept. 7. All proceeds will go to Friends 4 Life and Shop With a Cop.
The cost for participation in the tournament is $85 per person, which includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch.
For non-golfers who wish to attend the barbeque the cost will be $15 per person.
We are also seeking sponsors to help oﬀ-set the cost of this tournament. Hole sponsors are available for $100. Prize donations are also welcomed to keep this event a community success. Call Bob or Gail at 934-6893 or Eric at 738-2288.
46th Annual Kiwanis Buckaroo Breakfast
ELKO – Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 at the VFW Hall 731 VFW Drive. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.
They will serve all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs made to order, juice and coffee.
Elko High School 1950s reunion
ELKO – There will be an Elko High School 1950s reunion from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 31 at The Red Lion Hotel and Casino.
A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The cost is $38 per person. For information call Harry Botsford at 240-431-1235 or Kathleen Taylor at 738-3599.
Cowboy Poetry Tickets on Sale
ELKO – Visit www.westernfolklife.org to join and buy tickets early. Gathering information is being announced there and at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org.
Special Olympics pizza and bowling meeting
ELKO – Join the pizza party with Special Olympics at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pizza Barn located at 2598 Idaho St. They will be celebrating this year’s Special Olympics athletes and reviewing the upcoming bowling season. Bowling practice begins Sept. 22. For information call the Special Olympics Elko area director at 702-481-1264.
Art Connect Elko
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host “Art Connect Elko” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel. Art Connect is a public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
This is the start of a grass roots effort to bring the Elko’s art community together to make our community’s art and cultural future strong. “Art Connect” will begin with an opportunity for any individual and organization to tell the audience about their work and ideas for their future. A discussion will follow about ways and methods the art community can come together and increase visibility and support for all art entities in our region. For more information, please contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
Family Resource Center
ELKO – The Family Resource Center is hosting “Puppy Love,” a 5K run/walk Sept. 15 at Johnny Appleseed Park. The event allows people to run or walk with their dogs. Funds raised will support the Family Resource Center and the spay/neuter program at Animal House. Registration is $30 the day of the race and $20 (plus a website processing fee) for pre-registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Elko/PuppyLove5K. For information call the Family Resource Center at 753-7352 or email admin@elkofrc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.