Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Last Cool Canyon Evening of 2018
ELKO -- The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are putting on the third and last Cool Canyon Evening for this summer.
These popular, free family programs take place in Lamoille Canyon. The next is Aug. 24, 6 p.m., at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area.
Each evening features a campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.
Duane Jones will talk about Dutch oven cooking.
The Lamoille Women’s Club, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, and Scenic Canyons Recreational Services is helping put on these events. Call 385-8870 for more information.
Tween Book & Movie Club meets Aug. 28
ELKO -- Tweens! Books! Movies! All three are coming together at the Elko County Library for the Tween Book & Movie Club on Aug. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
For the August meeting, tweens (ages 10-13) will watch the film “Bridge to Terabithia” and then enjoy a lively discussion about the film and the book by Katherine Paterson.
Snacks will be served. Tweens may pick up a copy of the book at the Library so they can read it before watching the film.
For more information, contact the Library at 738-3066 or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Class of 1956 reunion slated Sept. 1
ELKO – The Elko High School Class of 1956’s fair-time reunion is to be held Sept. 1 at the Red Lion, from 4-11 p.m.
A “Big R Ranch” buffet dinner will be served, with wine, at a cost of $30 per person.
“We welcome EHS graduates from classes in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s to join us in our 62nd class reunion and celebration of continued class friendship,” said Harry J. Botsford.
For more information contact Botsford at 240-431-1235 or BotsfordHJ@TheBotsfords.com.
EHS class reunion set for Sept. 7-8
ELKO – The Elko High School Class of 1968’s 50th anniversary reunion is Sept. 7-8.
For more information send email to ehs68@yahoo.com or leave a message at 738-4410.
Register now for Don Wilkinson Memorial
ELKO – The 19th annual Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled Sept. 8 at the Spring Creek Golf Course.
The tournament is held in memory of Elko Tool & Fastener Inc. founder Don Wilkinson, who died Feb. 20, 1999. Funds raised will be donated to Friends 4 Life and Shop With a Cop. So far, the event has raised more than $118,000 for local charities.
Entry fees are $85, which includes green fees, cart rental and lunch. Non-golfers may attend the barbecue for $15. Discounts apply to those with their own cart or Spring Creek golf pass.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
Call 934-6893 or 738-2288 to register by Sept. 1, or send entry fees to Don Wilkinson Memorial, c/o ETF, 3716-B Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801.
September Wine Walk scheduled
ELKO -- Discover all that Downtown Elko has to offer during the Second Saturday Wine Walk Sept. 8. This Wine Walk will feature over 20 businesses and an abundance to do such as sampling gourmet bites from restaurants, shopping in the numerous boutique stores, listening to live music and striking up conversations with locals and visitors alike.
The Wine Walk is a perfect beginning to a dinner at one of the many restaurants and an evening in Downtown Elko.
The wine walk begins at the Commercial Casino with tickets going on sale at 4 p.m. For $25 you’ll receive a glass for sampling and endless reasons to stroll through downtown on this self-guided tour. A designated driver cup for is available for $10 sponsored by Kidwell & Gallagher. The 2018 DBA wine walks are sponsored by Stockmen's Casino and Ramada Hotel.
The Downtown Business Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing downtown Elko. While the wine walks are for those 21 and over the Elko DBA wants to encourage participants to drink responsibly and have a designated driver or book a room in a downtown hotel.
‘Elko General Hospital and the Tragic Train’
ELKO -- D'ette Mawson will give a presentation about the history of Elko General Hospital and how the Community of Elko came together to help the passengers of the City of San Francisco Streamliner after it tragically derailed in the Carlin Canyon in 1939.
Feel free to bring a bag lunch to the talk from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Great Basin College library.
Mawson is a native Nevadan who was born at Elko General Hospital. She graduated from Spring Creek High School and later received her associate’s degree from GBC. She has spent the last three years working as the education coordinator at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
September wine walk in Jarbidge
JARBIDGE – Everyone is invited to Jarbidge for the fourth annual Jarbidge Wine Walk from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Make it a weekend and book a room at the Tsawhawbitts B& B or the Outdoor Inn Motel.
The event will once again be offering appetizers at each stop that have been meticulously paired to compliment the various wines at those stops.
The day provides an inside look at the history of the town of Jarbidge, the people and the great location. Contact the Outdoor Inn at 775-488-2311 or Tsawhawbitts Bed & Breakfast at 775-488-2338.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO -- The Heart and Shield program, which provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience, begins in October at at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St.
Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth-18 may be eligible to participate in this 9-week education program that includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together.
Program activities build skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
A program demonstration for interested families will be held Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To R.S.V.P. call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Learn about wildfires and pollution
ELKO -- "Pollution: It's Spreading Like Wildfire" will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Great Basin College library.
Wildfires kill millions of animals and spew billions of pounds of pollution in the United States each year, according to speaker Zachary Gerber, a partner at Gerber Law Offices LLP. “Wildfires have continued to grow in recent decades due to government regulations that have decreased effective fuel reduction efforts. Grazing, logging, and other effective fuel reduction efforts must be implemented to save animals and protect the environment from wildfires.”
Participants may bring a bag lunch.
Gerber is the youngest son of Grant Gerber, who spent his life advocating for and protecting private property rights. He is a board member of the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, and is the author of the article “Pollution: It's Spreading Like Wildfire,” which was presented at the Range Rights Symposium in Modesto, California on April 20 and can be viewed at rangerights.com.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning.
Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO -- Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship.
Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens?
Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Church hosts free pancake breakfast
ELKO – Elko United Methodist Fellowship hosts a free pancake breakfast every third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11 a.m. at 777 Sage St.
All are welcome and everyone is invited.
For more information see the church’s Facebook page at ElkoUMF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.