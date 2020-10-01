What's Happening Around Elko

Mayors Arts Awards nominations

ELKO -- Elko Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2020 Mayor's Arts Awards. The mayor will hand out the awards sometime in December or early next year, depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

The awards will be given in four categories: Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Educator and Service to the Arts. Please submit nominations by Oct. 30, 2020. The nomination form and more information can be found at the City of Elko website www.ci.elko.nv.us.

For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210 or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.

Basque Club luncheon

ELKO -- The Elko Basque Club will be hosting its member lunch at noon Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.

Community concerts suspended

ELKO – The kickoff of the new Elko Community Concerts Association season has been postponed.