What's Happening Around Elko

Garden club prepares for new season

ELKO -- Join the Elko Garden Club's Meet and Greet at noon Friday, Feb. 3, at the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center. The group will kick off 2023 and fine tune upcoming programs and projects for the year.

“We invite everyone to bring along a favorite garden catalog or book to share,” stated the club.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Nevada Outdoor School events

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School will serve up a Dutch Oven Soups and Skills class at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2363 N. Fifth St.

And at 4 p.m. Jan. 27, bring your snowshoes or borrow some from NOS for a hike at the SnoBowl. For more information visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-777-0814.

Let’s Dance! at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – On Jan. 12, dance lessons will be offered from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. Cost is $5 lesson, and the open dance is free.

Fire, Ice & Everything Nice in Ely

ELY — Ely is known as the land of extremes and nothing exemplifies that more than one of the region’s most popular winter events: The Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event runs from Jan. 13-15.

What started back in 2003 as an ice sculpting festival has evolved over the years to embody everything Ely has to offer in wintertime. There’s outdoor adventure and competition, community arts, great food and drinks, live music, and not one, but two massive fireworks displays.

The festivities kick off with live music downtown on Friday night. Then the Bristlecone Birkebeiner starts a full day of events on Saturday. Contestants can enter to race in the cross-country ski, snowshoe, or fat tire bike events (weather permitting). To register for the Birkebeiner, visit elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org.

Saturday also features darts, disc golf, and bowling tournaments and is capped off by the Nevada Northern Railway’s famous Fireworks Train — the only fireworks show that launches explosives from a moving steam train. The evening finishes with the Art Sculpture Bonfire at the NNRY.

Start Sunday off with a morning hike then head to Broadbent Park for horseshoe, cornhole and axe-throwing tournaments. Enjoy live music and great food along the way before the weekend wraps up with another fireworks display at the park.

Pre-registration is required for the tournaments. Teams interested in competing in events should contact the convention center at: 775-289-3720.

Visit Elynevada.net for more information on the festival.

Museum events during Cowboy Poetry Week

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum events during Cowboy Poetry Week include the Art of the West Reception featuring Phyllis Shafer on Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in Halleck Bar Gallery.

Admission is free to listen to a presentation by the featured artist, peruse the exhibits, and enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Tales from the Trail with Samantha Szesciorka will be presented Feb. 3 from 10-11 a.m.in Northeastern Nevada Museum Theater.

One woman, one horse, and one dog -- discovering Nevada by foot, hoof, and paw. Since 2013, the Nevada Discovery Ride has logged tens of thousands of miles in Nevada's backcountry, living on the trail to ride across and around the state.

From wild animals to wild terrain, the trio has seen Nevada as few others will. In this exciting talk, long rider Szesciorka will recount the adventures and challenges that come with riding across Nevada on a horse in the modern age. Samantha is a member of the Long Riders' Guild, an international association of equestrian explorers.

38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO -- The nation's original cowboy poetry and music gathering returns Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023.

Join the Western Folklife Center as they celebrate life in the West "across the generations" with poets, musicians, and special guests, including: Margo Cilker, Joy Harjo, Kristyn Harris, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Hot Club of Cowtown, Corb Lund, Waddie Mitchell, Michael Martin Murphey, Sam Platts & the Plainsmen, Kent Rollins, The Quebe Sisters, Dave Stamey, and many more.

It's a mid-winter, multigenerational, merrymaking event full of ranch-y folk and ranch-y food, art, gear, film, discussions, dance, music, verse, and more.

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering tickets and day passes can be purchased now, or become a member to support the Gathering and receive other perks.

For more information visit westernfolklife.org, stop by 501 Railroad St., or call 775-738-7508.

Cowboy Gear Collection at WFC

ELKO – “30 Years of Contemporary Cowboy Gear -- Pieces from the Western Folklife Center's Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection” are out of the vaults and in the Wiegand Gallery for public viewing.

The collection honors the contemporary renaissance of gear making in the West. The work of makers featured in this gallery represents how western gear continues to develop and change while still holding close to the roots of tradition. Every piece tells a story, and every story contributes to the meaning of the West.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during special events. Updated gallery hours and docent-led tours during the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Jan.30-Feb.4, 2023) will be posted in January.

Free admission on first Saturdays. Admission $5 Adults/ $3 Students, Seniors/ $1 children ages 6-12/ Free for members.

Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Horizon Hospice has scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.