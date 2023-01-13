What's Happening Around Elko

Nevada Outdoor School events

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School will serve up a Dutch Oven Soups and Skills class at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2363 N. Fifth St.

And at 4 p.m. Jan. 27, bring your snowshoes or borrow some from NOS for a hike at the SnoBowl. For more information visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-777-0814.

Museum events during Cowboy Poetry Week

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum events during Cowboy Poetry Week include the Art of the West Reception featuring Phyllis Shafer on Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in Halleck Bar Gallery.

Admission is free to listen to a presentation by the featured artist, peruse the exhibits, and enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Tales from the Trail with Samantha Szesciorka will be presented Feb. 3 from 10-11 a.m. in Northeastern Nevada Museum Theater.

One woman, one horse, and one dog -- discovering Nevada by foot, hoof, and paw. Since 2013, the Nevada Discovery Ride has logged tens of thousands of miles in Nevada's backcountry, living on the trail to ride across and around the state.

From wild animals to wild terrain, the trio has seen Nevada as few others will. In this exciting talk, long rider Szesciorka will recount the adventures and challenges that come with riding across Nevada on a horse in the modern age. Samantha is a member of the Long Riders' Guild, an international association of equestrian explorers.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO -- The nation's original cowboy poetry and music gathering returns Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023.

Join the Western Folklife Center as they celebrate life in the West "across the generations" with poets, musicians, and special guests, including: Margo Cilker, Joy Harjo, Kristyn Harris, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Hot Club of Cowtown, Corb Lund, Waddie Mitchell, Michael Martin Murphey, Sam Platts & the Plainsmen, Kent Rollins, The Quebe Sisters, Dave Stamey, and many more.

It's a mid-winter, multigenerational, merrymaking event full of ranch-y folk and ranch-y food, art, gear, film, discussions, dance, music, verse, and more.

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering tickets and day passes can be purchased now, or become a member to support the Gathering and receive other perks.

For more information visit westernfolklife.org, stop by 501 Railroad St., or call 775-738-7508.

Cowboy Gear Collection at WFC

ELKO – “30 Years of Contemporary Cowboy Gear -- Pieces from the Western Folklife Center's Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection” are out of the vaults and in the Wiegand Gallery for public viewing.

The collection honors the contemporary renaissance of gear making in the West. The work of makers featured in this gallery represents how western gear continues to develop and change while still holding close to the roots of tradition. Every piece tells a story, and every story contributes to the meaning of the West.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during special events. Updated gallery hours and docent-led tours during the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Jan.30-Feb.4, 2023) will be posted in January.

Free admission on first Saturdays. Admission $5 Adults/ $3 Students, Seniors/ $1 children ages 6-12/ Free for members.

Garden club prepares for new season

ELKO -- Join the Elko Garden Club's Meet and Greet at noon Friday, Feb. 3, at the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center. The group will kick off 2023 and fine tune upcoming programs and projects for the year.

“We invite everyone to bring along a favorite garden catalog or book to share,” stated the club.

Hospice volunteer training

ELKO – Horizon Hospice has scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days. Call 775-778-0612 to register.