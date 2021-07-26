What's Happening Around Elko

For additional information, please call 775-738-3066.

Fair Parade seeks entries

ELKO – The Elko Lions Club is seeking entries for the 2021 Elko County Fair Centennial Parade. The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 3.

Potential entrants should contact Lyn Terras at 738-8925 or lynn.terras@edwardjones.com.

Garden Club meetings resume

ELKO — Join the Elko Garden Club at noon, Friday, August 6, at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive, as member Harmony Stahl informs us about Companion Planting: “Roses Love Garlic” and other tips to restructure your garden for more yield, fewer pests, and more.

If you need to bring a personal beverage please do so: sorry, no refreshments available. Any changes or additions to this meeting will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Yoga in the park

ELKO — Wild Iris is offering free Yoga in the park again this summer. It’s in the Main City Park near the Memorial Rose Garden. The classes are on Saturday morning at 9. The remaining dates are August 14 and 28, and September 11.