What's Happening Around Elko

Veterans Day Parade
ELKO – The annual Veterans Day Parade sponsored by Elko County Commissioners will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Creek Parkway and Glenvista Drive.
The parade route ends at Parkchester Drive.
“Please join the Elko County Board of Commissioners as we honor the women and men who have laid their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America,” stated commissioners.
Veterans are invited to participate on their own floats or ride the Elko County float.
Veteran tribute to be held in Lamoille
LAMOILLE – A tribute to American veterans of foreign wars will be held in front of the Lamoille Post Office at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Veterans Day. The public is invited to come listen to the bagpipes and learn more about this auspicious day.
American flags will line the drive into town extending all the way to the Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church.
Elko Archery Club meeting
ELKO – The Elko Archery Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 upstairs in the Stockmen’s Hotel Casino. Members will discuss club fees and club shoot registration for 2021, among other items.
5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids
ELKO – “Thanksgiving for Kids” helps provide food for families in need. Food donations are not being accepted this year because of Covid-19 regulations. However, the organizing group is accepting grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.
Donations can be dropped off at Communities in Schools, 445 Boyd Kennedy Road, Unit 6. Other businesses accepting donations for the program include Donuts N Mor, Bronze Beauty Bar, Bonanza Produce, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Anytime Fitness and Family Dental Care.
For more information call Stacy Medina at 340-8677 or Tabitha Stanley at 299-8283.
Hospital presents free diabetes workshop
ELKO – The registered dietitians at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present a workshop entitled “Thriving with Diabetes” from 10 -11 a.m. Nov. 14.
This workshop is open to all members of the public at no cost. Evidence-based strategies for managing diabetes and maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be presented. Due to social distancing requirements, class size is limited.
Individuals or groups may register online at www.nnrhospital.com/healthyliving or by calling 748-2485.
