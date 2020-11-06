What's Happening Around Elko

Veterans Day Parade

ELKO – The annual Veterans Day Parade sponsored by Elko County Commissioners will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Creek Parkway and Glenvista Drive.

The parade route ends at Parkchester Drive.

“Please join the Elko County Board of Commissioners as we honor the women and men who have laid their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America,” stated commissioners.

Veterans are invited to participate on their own floats or ride the Elko County float.

Veteran tribute to be held in Lamoille

LAMOILLE – A tribute to American veterans of foreign wars will be held in front of the Lamoille Post Office at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Veterans Day. The public is invited to come listen to the bagpipes and learn more about this auspicious day.

American flags will line the drive into town extending all the way to the Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church.

