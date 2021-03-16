What's Happening Around Elko

Living Stones Church offers Easter services
ELKO -- Celebrate Easter with Living Stones Church. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. April 4. There will be a livestream event at 10 a.m. Spanish translation is available for the 10 a.m. and noon in-person services. Reserve seats at Lseaster2021.Eventbrite.com.
Vendors accepted for Lamoille Fair
LAMOILLE -- The Lamoille Women's Club is once again producing the Lamoille Country Fair. Vendor applications are online at http://www.lamoillewomansclub.org.
Information can also be obtained by calling Kenna Sorenson 397-1932 or Pam Osmonson at 397-2214.
The Lamoille Country Fair is always the last Sunday in June, June 27 this year.
Charter school now enrolling
ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, a free charter school, is now enrolling students.
The school accepts students in kindergarten through the eighth grade. Open enrollment takes place now through April 16. Applications are online at eiaanv.net.
Classroom size is limited to 22 students. Students not selected during the lottery process will be put on a waiting list.
Learn more about the school by calling 738-3422 or stop by 1031 Railroad St.
Outdoor safari shoot
ELKO – Elko Archery Club is hosting a three-dimensional safari shoot March 20. Onsite registration is from 8-10 a.m. Participants may also register by visiting www.elkoarchery.com.
Shooting begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be awards for both youth and adults. For more information, email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Free teen health online programs
ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free teen health online programs each month for youth in grades 5 to 7 and 10 to 12. These fun, evidence-based, age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions.
The program incorporates medically accurate information. It provides crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors, respect for self and others and reproductive health while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant, per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.
These programs are presented using Zoom -- a free application for online meetings -- in four-day blocks, for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school hours. For more information or to sign up, contact us at 753-7352, text 397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.
Al-Anon meets virtually
ELKO -- Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.
Youth Soccer registration
ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19. Register at www.nnysa.org.
Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.
Spring season begins April 12 through the end of May. Visit NNYSA.org, email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752 for more information.