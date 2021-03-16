What's Happening Around Elko

These programs are presented using Zoom -- a free application for online meetings -- in four-day blocks, for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school hours. For more information or to sign up, contact us at 753-7352, text 397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Al-Anon meets virtually

ELKO -- Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.

Youth Soccer registration

ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19. Register at www.nnysa.org.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.

Spring season begins April 12 through the end of May. Visit NNYSA.org, email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752 for more information.

