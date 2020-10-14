What's Happening Around Elko

Starr Valley Turkey Shoot
STARR VALLEY – The Starr Valley Women’s Club will host their annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Starr Valley Club Hall. Take Exit 333 on Interstate 80 E and drive south four miles. The club is a white building on the left-hand side of the road.
Besides the trap shoot, there will be bingo, craft items a fish pond for the kids, chili and baked goods. For more information call Tammy Myers at 752-2861.
Election Watch Party
ELKO – The Elko County Democratic Central Committee invites the interested public to join them Nov. 3 for the “Election Watch Party.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center.
Due to Covid mandates, masks are required, social distancing is required, and bring your own food. The bar will be open. For more Information call 701-840-2515.
Basque Club luncheon
ELKO — The Elko Basque Club will be hosting its member lunch at noon Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.
Mayors Arts Awards nominations
ELKO -- Elko Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board are seeking nominations for the 2020 Mayor's Arts Awards. The mayor will hand out the awards sometime in December or early next year, depending on Covid-19 restrictions.
The awards will be given in four categories: Individual Artist, Arts Organization, Arts Educator and Service to the Arts. Please submit nominations by Oct. 30, 2020. The nomination form and more information can be found at the City of Elko website www.ci.elko.nv.us.
For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko, 777-7210 or find the Elko Arts and Culture Board on Facebook.
Community concerts suspended
ELKO – The kickoff of the new Elko Community Concerts Association season has been postponed.
“The ECCA deeply regrets that our first concert on Oct. 8 with Sultans of String and our second on Nov. 12 with Hits and Grins have been suspended due to coronavirus, hopefully to be rescheduled in the spring,” said a statement from the association.
More information is available at 738-5475 or on the Elko Community Concerts website.
