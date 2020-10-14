What's Happening Around Elko

Starr Valley Turkey Shoot

STARR VALLEY – The Starr Valley Women’s Club will host their annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Starr Valley Club Hall. Take Exit 333 on Interstate 80 E and drive south four miles. The club is a white building on the left-hand side of the road.

Besides the trap shoot, there will be bingo, craft items a fish pond for the kids, chili and baked goods. For more information call Tammy Myers at 752-2861.

Election Watch Party

ELKO – The Elko County Democratic Central Committee invites the interested public to join them Nov. 3 for the “Election Watch Party.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center.

Due to Covid mandates, masks are required, social distancing is required, and bring your own food. The bar will be open. For more Information call 701-840-2515.

Basque Club luncheon

ELKO — The Elko Basque Club will be hosting its member lunch at noon Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.

