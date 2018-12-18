Try 1 month for 99¢
Winter solstice
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO -- It doesn’t get any shorter than this.

Waning daylight reaches its darkest point at the end of this week, as the winter solstice occurs at 2:23 p.m. local time Friday, Dec. 21.

“At that time, the sun reaches its farthest southern position in the sky and appears directly overhead at local noon for locations along the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5° south latitude in the southern hemisphere,” stated the National Weather Service. “In turn, it is the beginning of summer across the southern hemisphere in such places as Australia, Argentina, and Antarctica.”

The winter solstice is the period of shortest daylight and longest night.

People in northern Europe celebrated a 12-day "midwinter" holiday called Yule, upon which many modern Christmas traditions are based.

In temperate climates, the midwinter festival was the last feast celebration, before deep winter began, according to History.com. Most cattle were slaughtered so they would not have to be fed during the winter, so it was almost the only time of year when a plentiful supply of fresh meat was available.

