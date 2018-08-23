ELKO -- Warner Whipple has been selected as the 2018 Elko County Fair Parade grand marshal by the Elko Lions Club.
Whipple was raised on the Sunnyside Ranch in eastern Nevada, then moved to Reno in 1961 and Elko in 1971. He graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Nevada Reno, and has been a practicing CPA for 54 years, still working part-time for Eide Bailly, formerly Kafoury Armstrong and Co. He is one of the longest practicing CPAs in the history of Eide Bailly.
After moving to Elko, Whipple joined the Elko Lions Club and has held every office at the club level and served on several committees at the district level. He has attended and participated in the Elko County Fair for more than 40 years. It was through the Elko Lions Club that he became chairman of the Elko County Fair parade, a position he held for 20-plus years.
“I am very thankful to have been chosen as this year’s Elko County Fair Parade grand marshal,” Whipple said. “Elko has been my home for 46 years and I am grateful to the Lions Club for this honor.”
Additionally, for more than 30 years, Whipple has overseen the management and maintenance of the Lions Camp Lamoille in Lamoille Canyon. Recently, the Elko Lions Club named the camp’s lodge “Warner Whipple Lodge” and ceremoniously dedicated it to him.
Whipple is a third generation Nevada native with three children and seven grandchildren.
