 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

White Pine Horse Races offer record purse

  • 0
White Pine Horse Races offer record purse

Horse races will run from Aug. 19-21 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds.

 SUBMITTED

ELY – The stakes are raised for one of Ely’s most popular events. The purse for this year’s White Pine Horse Racing Quarter Horse Stakes Race will be more than $18,000. It’s the largest in the history of the White Pine Horse Races, which began in 1934. This year’s races will run from Aug. 19-21 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds.

“Don’t miss the best entertainment in White Pine County of the entire season,” said Marietta Henry, horse race director. “It’s a great opportunity to visit with friends, and those who have come from far-away places to join us for the very best in horse racing.”

“This year we will be hosting the White Pine Horse Racing Quarter Horse Stakes Race. This race will be for horses 3 years old and older, with a $400 entry fee. The purse will be $15,000 and with the entry fee added will be $18,200. We have increased our Average Bottom Purse this year to $6,500, for the highest amount ever in our races,” says Henry.

People are also reading…

For spectators, there’s also a chance to take home some serious cash thanks to the unique pari-mutuel betting format. Unlike most other forms of betting, the odds are not fixed. Rather than placing a bet against the race track, as one would with a bookie, horse racing bettors are wagering against each other. For this reason, the payouts on a single wager could range anywhere from less than the actual amount wagered to astronomical amounts.

Of course, the horse races are only part of the fun. The weekend also features the White Pine County Fair. The schedule is chock full of fun, community events, including a rodeo, 4H exhibits, livestock auctions, and an arts and crafts market.

There’s also a volunteer firefighter barbecue on Friday, and live music from the “Plowed Under Band'' and “Most Wanted.” Many of the livestock available were raised by local Ely students, who use the proceeds to benefit their college funds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wells Fun Run slated this weekend

Wells Fun Run slated this weekend

WELLS — The 31st Wells Fun Run Car Show & Cruise will keep the town of Wells busy this weekend. Since 1991 this event has taken place over…

Willow the pack mule retires

Willow the pack mule retires

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s queen bee mule, Willow, has retired after 20 years of service. Willow was the leader of the herd of mul…

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating some potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest gold-mining state in the U.S. are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four amazing health benefits of eating garlic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News