featured

Who's new in the Elko County School District this year?

Elko County School District
TONI R. MILANO tmilano@elkodaily.com

ELKO -- Administrators throughout the Elko County School District attended the administrative council on Aug. 6 prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Nineteen administrative positions changed, including the director for special services and the grants manager at Central Office.

The group included four administrators new to Elko County, with many transferring from other schools in the district. The district also welcomed Liberty Peak Elementary, which added a principal and vice principal to the administrative group.

Here is some information about each administrator:

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

