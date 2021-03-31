Who wants to be Nevada's poet laureate?

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Arts Council is accepting applications for the role of poet laureate -- whose mission is to propagate the art of poetry and encourage literary -- through April 23.

The agency will submit applications of qualified individuals to the Governor’s office for final review and appointment. The Nevada poet laureate will serve a two-year term, from May 2021 to May 2023, and receive a $5,000 Artists Project Grant each year.

“Poetry enhances and provides context to our humanity, and the Nevada poet laureate will help expand the art form throughout the state,” Nevada Arts Council Executive Director Tony Manfredi said. “We encourage Nevada poets to apply.”

Applicants will have to commit to public outreach and have a strong body of work, among other requirements. The application process also includes submitting three letters of recommendation, responding to narrative questions and providing supporting documentation.

Questions may be emailed to Stephen Reid, Nevada Arts Council artist services specialist, at sreid@nevadaculture.org.