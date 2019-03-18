Try 3 months for $3

GETTYSBURG, PA—Daegan Wilcox of West Wendover has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2018 semester.

Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher on a 4.0 scale, for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a highly selective four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition. Alumni include Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate, and other distinguished scholars. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments