Wild Sheep Foundation’s 45th annual convention and expo returns to Reno

RENO -- The Wild Sheep Foundation will host its 45th annual Convention and Sporting Expo, known as "The Sheep Week," Jan. 13-15 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino.

"Sheep Week is the largest celebration of all things mountain game hunting and conservation in the U.S., featuring hundreds of exhibitors, educational seminars, youth events, drawings, giveaways, raffles, banquets and auctions,” said WSF President & CEO Gray N. Thornton. "Our auctions offer nearly $6 million in hunts, trips, art, jewelry, firearms, and equipment, as well as the most special conservation permits than any other convention or hunting expo."

WSF responded to the pandemic travel and large gathering restrictions by hosting a total emersion virtual convention in January 2021. For 2022, this virtual option will still be available for those who cannot make the trip to Reno. Through the success of this virtual event and member donations, WSF raised and directed over $6.2 million this year to wild sheep conservation and other mission programs.

"As we like to say, come for the sheep, but stay for the party," Thornton explained. "Our purpose is putting and keeping wild sheep on the mountain. We're here to raise money for wild sheep conservation and to have fun. We're certainly glad to be back to our home in Reno, where our four-night and three-day also bring millions of dollars into the area’s economy.”

Money raised is directed to programs to enhance wild sheep populations across North America and internationally through population enhancements, disease research, herd monitoring, habitat improvements and other initiatives.

For a complete schedule of events, pre-registration, and other details, visit http://www.wildsheepfoundation.org/convention. Day passes are $25 and are available at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on the days of the convention. Five dollars off discount coupons are available at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Cabela’s, Scheels, Mark Fore & Strike (Reno), Bass Pro Shops (Sacramento), and Honey Lake Firearms (Susanville).

The convention and expo is open to the public Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 13-15, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $25. Paid attendees are entered daily for floor credit drawings from $1,000-$5,000.

Free seminars from experts on mountain hunting in North America, Europe, and Asia will cover topics such as wildlife conservation, travel, shooting, backcountry fitness and nutrition, and hunter safety.

The Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience is free and open to the public at the convention center on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The youth event features fun educational activities focused on conservation, outdoor sports, and wildlife.

