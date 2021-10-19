 Skip to main content
Wildlife expert speaks to Audubon group
Wildlife expert speaks to Audubon group

Mackenzie Jeffress

Mackenzie Jeffress on NDOW's Wildlife Diversity Division will speak with members of the Bristlecone Audubon group on Friday.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- On Friday evening, Mackenzie Jeffress from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be giving a virtual talk for the Bristlecone Audubon meeting, via Zoom.

Often when Jeffress tells people that she is a biologist for the Wildlife Diversity Division for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, she has to follow up with an explanation. The reason? Nevada is home to more than 600 wildlife species and only a few dozen of them are game animals, meaning the remaining several hundred species are not hunted, including a variety of songbirds, bats, rodents, snakes, lizards, and more.

Some of these species live in very isolated and remote parts of the state, while others might be common in your backyard. That’s where she comes in. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is tasked to protect, conserve, manage and restore wildlife and the Wildlife Diversity Division is responsible for the nongame part of that.

Every day of her job is different, which is maybe what she loves about it most.

"From winter bat surveys focused on disease surveillance and hibernation counts, to setting out hundreds of aluminum live traps for small mammal inventory surveys — almost every day brings me into a different part of Nevada, studying a different species," she said.

During this presentation she will share some of the projects she has been working on and she will also discuss opportunities for people to volunteer to help with projects involving citizen science.

To participate in this Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, email bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com and you will be sent a link.

