ELKO -- The Elko Euzkaldunak Club held their annual Mus tournament on March 12 with a number of participants competing for bragging rights and a trip to the North American Basque Association Championship Tournament.

Winners of the Elko Basque Club’s 2023 Mus Tournament were Alfonso and Scott Ygoa of Elko. Mayie and Etienne Amestoy of Carson City took second place.

The previous night, Saturday the 11th, the Club held their 13th Annual Sheepherders’ Ball. The turnout was one of the largest in the past years – with plenty of food, drinks flowing, laughter, and music well into the evening.