Winter getaway: Lots to do in Lake Havasu

ELKO – Is anyone tired of the cold weather yet? I was and left last week to visit sunny Mexico. Alas, my plans were halted when I got a call from my tour company. My trip had been canceled because the group leader had been exposed to Covid. My hopes were dashed.

I spent a half day dealing with trip cancelation issues and went back to work. Rather than mope, I decided a quick trip to Arizona was the thing to do. I had not even unpacked yet, so my clothing choice was spot on.

Sure enough, Lake Havasu City is an excellent getaway location for those with the “winter blues.”

Besides the lake and the sunshine, this small community of about 50,000 souls has a lot to offer a visitor. After all, how often can you “drive” to see a historical European landmark?

That’s right. The great London Bridge, built in the 1830s, was purchased in the 1960s, dismantled, its exterior granite blocks cut and transported to the United States for use in the construction of a new bridge.

Robert P. McCulloch, entrepreneur and city developer, added the bridge to attract visitors and new residents. It spans a portion of the Colorado River, linking an island to the mainland.

McCulloch’s vision was a success and the community has grown and prospered because of his insight and investment in a $2.46 million “souvenir.”

Visitors can stroll along Bridgewater Canal viewing the famous bridge and taking in the wonderful eateries and other amenities.

Of course, water sports abound in this desert paradise with boating, fishing and swimming. One popular "sport,” especially during spring break, is taking a “tiki boat” along the canal sipping beach-style drinks.

Hiking, walking and biking are fun alternatives and there are a number of multi-use trails in and around the community. It is not uncommon to see a “tween” or twenty-something free spirit jogging along near an even freer-spirited sexagenarian on a bike.

According to weather-us.com, January and February high temperatures at Lake Havasu range from 60 to about 75 degrees. Things begin to heat up a bit in March and April. By May, the daytime temperatures average in the 90s.

There is plenty of shopping in the area with a fairly new outdoor mall and a fully developed downtown.

There are many choices for dining, including several places with dog-friendly outdoor seating.

The arts scene is alive and well with several art galleries, a performing arts center, little theater and symphony. There is even a “First Fridays” routine offering art vendors, music and other entertainment.

Events and festivals are plentiful in the region, especially during the winter months. Take a gander at Food Truck Thursdays, Festival of Lights, Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, fishing derbies, swap meets, rodeo and even a Picklefest (for pickleball enthusiasts.)

Of course, if you just want to relax by the pool, that is available, too, at most hotels and small resorts.

The area is popular with snowbirds, but not crowded at all, except maybe during the college influx at spring break.

Ready to head out? From Elko the drive is approximately 575 miles -- basically, a hop, skip and a jump in terms of destinations for our rural community. You can make it in a day via U.S. Highway 93 through Las Vegas, or take U.S. Highway 95 and split it up to do wine-tasting in Pahrump or to rubber-neck wild burros in Beatty.

A journey to Lake Havasu City, Ariz.:

