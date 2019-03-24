A former preschool teacher from Osgood, Indiana won the 3,650-square-foot custom home in Whitefish that was included in HGTV's largest giveaway in history.
Beverly Fulkerson's name was randomly drawn from nearly 135 million entries to win the grand prize package valued at more than $2.3 million. In addition to the 2019 Dream Home in Whitefish, the prize package also includes a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite plus $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.
Fulkerson said she was first drawn to the HGTV home giveaways in 1998 when the HGTV Dream Home was located in Beaufort, South Carolina. She has been entering ever since, though she said, “I entered knowing that I would never win.” Much to her surprise, entering almost every day, twice a day during the sweepstakes period majorly paid off.
“I would love to be sitting on that porch – and in that hot tub!” she said. Though Fulkerson has lived in nine different states, she has never been to Montana and could not be more thrilled to discover what it has in store.
As a mother of two and a grandmother of three, Fulkerson noted that her family keeps her busy. During the surprise ambush, Fulkerson believed she was gathered with family to celebrate an award for one of her daughters. It was then that HGTV designer and host Tiffany Brooks arrived and her “mind went blank.” Fulkerson said she was “a deer caught in headlights” and that this life-changing news is “just now starting to sink in.”
Fulkerson and her husband will get a chance to see the home for the first time in the coming weeks. Viewers can witness her reaction to the ambush and the home itself by watching the HGTV Dream Home 2019 Giveaway Special premiering Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on HGTV.
The fully furnished Dream Home in Whitefish was constructed with reclaimed historical resources and timber frame architecture characteristic to the area, a press release from HGTV says. It was conceived by Timber Forge Design, built by Malmquist Construction, and designed by Brian Patrick Flynn.
Packed with custom touches and local craftsmanship, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath retreat boasts a great room with floor-to-ceiling accordion windows that open to an expansive outdoor living area. An upper deck and lower patio provide dining and lounging areas, grill, fireplace, and Scandinavian hot tub, all near a private entry to the Big Mountain ski slopes. Back inside, other notable features include a large mudroom essential for Montana living, a cozy pet nook, bunk room, and a “lodge” for hanging out with friends.
Sponsors of HGTV Dream Home 2019 include Honda, Lumber Liquidators, Quicken Loans, Wayfair, Belgard, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, CESAR Canine Cuisine, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Trex, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number, and Cabot. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.
