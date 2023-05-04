ELKO – It was a game of “guess who?” at the Women in Business Masquerade Ball on April 26 at the Stockmen’s Casino.

Elaborate and colorful masks were the highlight of the event attended by about 200 women from local and regional businesses as they mixed and mingled throughout the night.

The annual event was hosted by the Elko Daily Free Press, Shaboyna Dutton State Farm, and Blooming Events. It helped raise money for the Northeastern Nevada Moses Project, an organization that provides new clothing and necessities to foster children, at-risk children and families in crisis.

Emceed by Patrik Hathcock, Nevada Gold Mines Courageous Behavior Coordinator, guests networked and participated in a silent auction, drawing for prizes and a photo booth. Dinner and a signature cocktail at the no-host bar completed the evening.

2023 Women In Business Masquerade Ball Susan Kole's face-painted mask Wendy Helms Levra Mary Kerner and Mindy Watson Mary Kerner Phantom of the Opera mask Red Mask Filigree masks Feathered mask

Mary Kerner, CEO of Rural Nevada Development Corp., and Mindy Watson, life coach and co-owner of Empower Fitness, spoke to the audience, each giving encouragement and advice on steps for mental and physical wellness through the challenges of life based from their careers and experiences.

Kerner challenged the audience to give positive messages to other women, to call or text them and “offering to help and mean it.”

“It’s complementing someone on their hair, their blouse, making them smile, letting someone in front of you at the grocery store or in traffic, for friends and strangers alike,” she said. “Out of habit we often say, ‘If you need anything, let me know.’ But if they called on you, would you? Think about that for a minute.”

Watson, who also teaches yoga, led attendees through a short meditation, explaining that women who come together can find “power” as a group. “There is power in community. There is power in being vulnerable and open. There is power in being honest with our struggles. Find your tribe. They are out there.”

The evening culminated in a best mask contest. Each contestant was selected by their table for consideration for judging.

Judges selected two finalists who were then chosen by audience reaction. It came down to Wendy Helms Levra wearing a mask accentuated with horns and Susan Kole with a face-painted creation.

Levra won and was presented with a blue and white topaz pendant donated by Lina Blohm of Blohm Jewelers.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees were asked to participate in a poll for next year’s Women In Business theme.

Choices were Marilyn Monroe from “Some Like It Hot,” a Night in Paris, Roaring ‘20s, and Country Western Music Awards.