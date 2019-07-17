ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center and Nevada Humanities will present a Humanities on the Road evening program, “Women's Voices from the Emigrant Trails.”
The program will take place on July 24th at 7 p.m.
With readings taken from contemporary women’s diaries, journals, and reminiscences, this presentation by Doris Dwyer provides a fresh perspective on what life was like along the emigrant trails. These literary excerpts have been specially selected to shed new light on both the ordinary, everyday experiences that the women underwent, as well some extraordinary and exceptional happenings.
Contrasts and comparisons between male and female written recollections offer further insight into the challenges faced by women, and the gamut of emotions they experienced as they journeyed through the strange landscape, dealt with death and disease, experienced encounters with Native Americans, and formed friendships with, and developed animosities towards, others who shared this uniquely American journey. This presentation also addresses the ways in which the overland journeys have changed since the time of the emigrant trails.
Doris Dwyer resides in Fallon and has taught history and humanities at Western Nevada College since 1980. She earned her Ph.D. in history from Miami University of Ohio and a M.A. and A.B. from Eastern Kentucky University.
Nevada Humanities is an independent, nonprofit and one of 56 state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Nevada Humanities fosters cultural enrichment and connection for all Nevadans. By creating and supporting dynamic public programs that inspire engagement, the organization provides a collective sense of place and belonging and encourage mutual understanding and empathy, which are the foundations of community and democracy. For more about Nevada Humanities, visit www.nevadahumanities.org.
Humanities on the Road is one of Nevada Humanities longest running programs and is a roster of carefully selected creative thinkers who will travel across Nevada to bring engaging public presentations to local communities. These presentations explore history, culture, literature, music, politics, law, science, folklore, environment, immigration, and more. Humanities on the Road presentations are available for booking by any not-for-profit and/or educational organization in Nevada. For more information about the program, visit http://www.nevadahumanities.org/programs/humanities-road.
This program was also supported in part by a California Trail Interpretive Center partner, the Southern Nevada Conservancy.
