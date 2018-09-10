ELKO — The Great Basin College Library, Nevada Humanities, and the Nevada Arts Council invite the community to a Humanities on the Road event.
Writer’s Workshop: Writing from your Roots, Writing from Memory and Scene Magic with Terri Farley and Suzanne Morgan Williams takes place Oct. 3 at The Great Basin College Library, 1500 College Parkway.
Farley, Nevada Humanities on the Road presenter and million selling children’s book author, and Williams, author and Nevada Arts Council Artist in residence, will present the free workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
It will include presentations by Farley and Williams, hands-on writing workshops, and time to share and receive feedback on your work. Learn new ways to use your Nevada roots, your memories, and senses to enhance your writing.
Farley and Williams are both award-winning authors. They’ve given presentations and writers’ workshops across the country as well as mentoring aspiring novelists. The event is appropriate for people writing for either adults or children.
For more information and to register, contact Geneva.blackmer@gbcnv.edu.
This program is supported in part by Nevada Arts Council and by National Endowment for the Arts. This Humanities on the Road event is sponsored by Nevada Humanities, which is Nevada’s nonprofit council affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Terri Farley is the author of the Phantom Stallion and Wild Horse Island series for middle-grade readers, as well as the contemporary Celtic Young Adult fantasy “Seven Tears into the Sea,” which was nominated as a Young Adult Library Services Association Best Book. She has been honored by the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame and over two million copies of her books have sold across 28 countries.
Farley works regularly with young people to help them learn how to make their voices heard, and is the instigator of the Authoring Change campaign, which supports a number of humane and literacy organizations. She is also an advocate for the protection of the West’s wild horses.
Williams is the author of the middle grade novel “Bull Rider” and 11 nonfiction books for children. “Bull Rider” is a Junior Library Guild Selection, is on several state award lists and won a Western Heritage Award from the National Western Heritage and Cowboy Museum.
Her nonfiction titles include “Piñatas and Smiling Skeletons,” “The Inuit” and “China’s Daughters.”
Williams is a Nevada Arts Council Artist in Residence and was Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Member of the Year, 2012.
