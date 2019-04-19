{{featured_button_text}}
Bison License

A bison stands in a field near the Wyoming-Colorado border on April 15.

 MBO

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming residents have a chance to land a bison hunting license for just $10.

Gov. Mark Gordon, with support from the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, is raffling off a Governor’s Bison License, which will cost just $10 to the lucky winner.

All Wyoming residents who are eligible to hunt in Wyoming can enter the raffle. Tickets are limited to one per person, and the bison license is non-transferable. The lucky winning ticket will be drawn during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Gordon says in a statement that he wants to give any Wyoming citizen who enjoys hunting or who has ever considered hunting a chance to experience this time-honored Wyoming tradition.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Proceeds of all raffle sales will go back to supporting Wyoming’s wildlife and habitats.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments