ELKO — Awarding winning, published writers in Elko seem to be getting younger all the time.
At the end of last school year, Evan Covault, a kindergarten student at Southside Elementary School, won third place in the KNPB PBS KIDS Writers Contest for his book “Imagine.”
KNPB is the local Public Broadcasting Service station out of Reno and the program is designed to promote children’s writing and literacy skills in grades kindergarten through third.
According to Joy Foremaster, education services coordinator at KNPB, Covault is the first winner from Elko out of more than 2,600 participants from five counties in Northern Nevada that participated this year. KNPB has been putting on the writing contest for the last 24 years.
Covault created an original book that he wrote and illustrated entirely on his own.
“It’s about me as animals and the last page is me as the king of the monsters, but saving people from a big fire,” said Covault. “You know Godzilla. I’m him, the king of the monsters.”
The possibility of entering the writing contest was presented to Elko County School District teachers last year. Covault’s teacher, Rachelle Jund, was one of the teachers who decided to participate in the contest with her students.
“I thought, someone in here has a shot in my class,” said Jund. “I couldn’t believe how great he did. He did fabulous.”
Jund felt that she had some wonderful writers and illustrators in her class last year, which was the motivation for taking on the project.
“I was so proud of my whole class for how hard they worked on the project. We worked on it three to four days a week for an entire month,” said Jund.
Covault and his family traveled to Reno this summer to participate in a celebration for the winners. Contest winners received a hardbound copy of their book and were filmed at the local station with each winner now appearing on the KNPB Channel 5 website.
Winners also attended a celebration at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport where their books and artwork have been displayed over the summer.
Covault also received certificates of recognition from U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.
Covault’s mom, Reine Mayes, feels this was a great experience for him.
“He just has such an imaginative mind and he’s just so funny and the way his humor and character came through in just that simple little book. I’m glad other people saw it too and were able to pick him out, out of thousands of kids,” said Mayes. “It was really awesome. It was a once in a lifetime thing and hopefully there’s more experiences like that.”
Covault also won second place this year for a different story with the same theme he submitted to the Elko County Writers Festival. And it sounds like this young author will continue to write, specifically for his peers.
“Well, I’ll write books for kids. I’ll write some rhyming books like Dr. Seuss,” he said.
He also had specific advice for kids who would like to write books.
“Try to write a book and do your best. Maybe if you don’t win a contest and then third place, still be good at it.”
