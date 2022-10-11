Young Life regrouping for the future

ELKO — Young Life Elko/Spring Creek held a “Celebration for the Past, Present and Future of Young Life” in the local area on Sept. 29. Young Life is a worldwide nondenominational Christian outreach to teens providing hope, acceptance and faith. Trained and screened adult Leaders reach out to teens and walk alongside them during those difficult years in middle and high school.

Former staff and leadership had many recent life changes that made it necessary to take a break. Lucy He’bert, former teacher/SCHS and Area Director for 19 years, was asked to come speak and help with plans for the future.

Former Committee members, leaders, Young Life teens/now adults and even Joe DeBraga, former Principal at Spring Creek High School, came to show their support and desire to help.

He’bert first honored and thanked all those who were involved in Young Life in the past and mentioned how important they were. She shared how Young Life was started there, how great and helpful it was when Suzi and Don Decker donated the building, and how Young Life is needed now more than ever.

The Deckers saw the need to have a central location so all parents, teens and the community would know where and when Young Life was meeting. The Deckers bought the building so that Young Life was established in Elko/SC forever. Their photo is still on the front door of the building.

“It was amazing to see the incredible help who signed up for the future of Young Life Elko/SC, and we would love to welcome more,” He’bert said.

The groups will have a “Jump Start” in Elko/SC on Nov. 1, 2, 3, for community awareness and support.

“Jumpstart is a plan for Young Life to move forward in the area,” she said. “We ask the community to participate, to stand up for our youth so it’s very successful. The Adult Action Team and Leaders will begin training, with a plan to start Wyldlife, the Middle School outreach program, next fall. This is such great news for everyone!”

If you would like to know more, have a presentation given to your organization or be involved, contact Jenny McGowan at younglifeelkospringcreek@gmail.com 775-400-0310, Monica Hansen at monicahansen@me.com 775-934-6211, or Taneisha Matthews at taneisha8@yahoo.com 775-397-8596.