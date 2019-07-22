Thunderstorms
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Thunderstorms sparked numerous wildfires in the Elko area Monday afternoon.

Rain helped extinguish some of the blazes, while resources were called in from Utah and Idaho to help fight others.

A lightning-caused blaze was reported near South Fork Dam shortly after 4 p.m. BLM air and ground crews were called to the area west of Lucky Nugget and east of Grindstone Mountain. It was unknown if structures were threatened.

Many of the fires were centered around Carlin, as thunderstorms moved from Eureka County into Elko County between 3 and 4 p.m.

One fire burned partly onto the Rain Mine near Carlin. Other fires were reported at the south end of Pine Mountain and 12 miles west of Horse Canyon near JD Lodge.

Details on the fires were not available by press time.

