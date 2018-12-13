Most voters still see government as a problem
President Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address in 1981 that “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem,” and voters still agree.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 56% of Likely U.S. Voters agree with Reagan’s statement that government is the problem, while 30% disagree. Fourteen percent are not sure. Reagan’s name was not mentioned in the question.
Most Republicans (67%) and voters not affiliated with either major party (57%) agree that government is the problem, compared to only 43% of Democrats. Nearly as many Democrats (40%) believe government is the solution.
Americans not sold on Medicare for all
A proposal has been made to extend Medicare benefits to Americans of all ages. Voters are on the fence about the idea, but they do believe it would increase health care costs.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42% of Likely U.S. Voters favor a plan to extend Medicare benefits to all Americans, not just those ages 65 and older. Forty-four percent oppose such a proposal, while 14% are not sure.
Fifty-one percent say extending Medicare to all would increase health care costs. Twenty-three percent feel it would decrease those costs, while 11% think it would have no impact. Another 16% are undecided.
Americans think more religion would make the country a better place
This holiday season, Americans think a little more religion would go a long way.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 50% of American Adults think America would be a better place if most people attended religious services on a regular basis, down just slightly from 53% who said the same in 2015.
Just nine percent think more religious attendance would make the country a worse place, while 31% think it would have no impact on America. Another 11% are undecided.
In 2017, just 25% of adults said they visit their church, synagogue or mosque at least once a week. But that same survey found that 70% said religious faith was at least somewhat important in their daily life.
