The 2019 Lion Belcher WYO Golf Classic, held by the Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions’ Club (SCRM Lions), was hosted by the Spring Creek Golf Club on Saturday.
The tournament is a four-man scramble held annually in memory of Brian Belcher and is in its 10th year. Proceeds raised by the charity tournament are used to support the Lions’ Club’s annual projects and the Spring Creek Junior Golf Program.
First and second gross were shared with a score of 60 by the teams of Daniel Mahlke, Travis Mahlke, Joe Belcher and David Chamberlin and the team of Rob Roumanos, Dean Pirtle, Turk Irvin and Preston Pirtle.
First net was won with a score of 51.9 by the team of Zach Vega, Kurt Urbahn, Adam Cook and Ken Davis. Second net went to the team of Jon Wahrenbroch, Karl Young, James Glennon and Tom Ballew with a score of 54.8.
The SCRM Lions would like to thank all the participants and encourage everyone to look for next year’s 11th Annual Lion Belcher WYO Golf Classic. Thank you to all the tournament sponsors for your generous support; Muley’s Family Grill, O’Carroll’s, McAdoo’s, The Star, Colorscapes, Spring Creek Association, Elko Federal Credit Union, Khoury’s, Elko Tool & Fastener, Mountain Medical Billing, Ruby Mountain Pizza, Danair, HaywardWildlife.com, Aspen Vet Clinic, Ruby View Pit Q, NE NV Museum, Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill and the Spring Creek Golf Club.
