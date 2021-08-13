 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lions Club donates winnings back to museum
0 comments
top story

Lions Club donates winnings back to museum

Lions Club donates winnings back to museum

Elko Lions Club President Lynn Terras holds the "lame duck" from the Great Humboldt Duck Race. The club donated their winnings plus $250 back to the museum.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko Lions Club was the winner of this year’s “Lame Duck Award” for the annual Great Humboldt Duck Race.

Watch a short clip about the museum's newest exhibit.

“We just presented Elko Lions Club with their $250 “Lame Duck Award” at their meeting on August 10,” said Northeastern Nevada Museum Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “To our surprise, they donated the money back to us, plus an additional $250. The community was really great this year, and Everything Elko’s Lame Duck Award was a hit.”

Roovaart said this is the first time the award was given. It was sponsored by Everything Elko.

Northeastern Nevada Museum Duck Race:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News