Lions Club donates winnings back to museum

ELKO – The Elko Lions Club was the winner of this year’s “Lame Duck Award” for the annual Great Humboldt Duck Race.

“We just presented Elko Lions Club with their $250 “Lame Duck Award” at their meeting on August 10,” said Northeastern Nevada Museum Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “To our surprise, they donated the money back to us, plus an additional $250. The community was really great this year, and Everything Elko’s Lame Duck Award was a hit.”