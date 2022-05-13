Business After Hours at The Hampton Inn by Hilton

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, May 19 at The Hampton Inn by Hilton Elko at 674 Cimarron Way from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Join in celebrating their 6th year in providing top quality lodging to our community and visitors. Our hosts will be bringing the fun with a variety of food and beverages and some great raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton Elko opened in August of 2016. Their goal is to give you the best customer service and the best night’s sleep possible.

The hotel is in a prominent location just off Interstate 80 at 674 Cimarron Way. The hotel has 80 rooms, offers free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, a 633 square meter pool and other amenities. They provide standard guest rooms with a king or queen bed. They also have a king and sofa bed option with a refrigerator.

Accessible rooms are available and include lodging for the hearing impaired that have a visual alarm and notification devices for the doorbell and phone. There are rooms for individuals with mobility issues that have roll in showers.

The Hampton Inn has conference rooms available for meetings, or events. You can contact them at www.hilton.com or 775-777-8181 for additional information.

This chain of hotels offers Hilton Honors, a loyalty program where members can earn points and miles for staying at a Hampton Inn.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

