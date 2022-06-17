Loki / 50384827

This handsome man is in search of his new forever home. He is a bit standoffish at first and needs... View on PetFinder
ELKO – An Idaho man has been arrested on four felony counts of gaming fraud after being accused of pinching and pressing his bets at blackjack…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday night on assault charges after allegedly threatening a woman and a sheriff’s sergeant with a shotgun.
ELKO – Three wildland fires were reported in the Elko District over the weekend, in addition to three small blazes on Thursday.
EKO – A Spring Creek couple will take turns spending six months in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment charges.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near h…
ELKO – Voters in Elko County made clear choices for county commissioner and sheriff in the Primary Election.
ELKO COUNTY ELECTION – UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
ELKO – Two 19-year-olds from surrounding states remain missing in separate cases being investigated by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
An Elko man arrested more than 10 months ago for shooting and killing an acquaintance off Bullion Road has yet to be formally charged in the case.
ELKO – After a temporary move to Reno for a chance to take some refresher higher education courses, pharmacist and local native Dustin Cavanau…
