Mailbox break-ins reported in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents are advised to report mailbox tampering and thefts taking place throughout the association.

In its monthly newsletter, the Spring Creek Association asked residents to watch for any suspicious activity and to call the Spring Creek Post Office and Elko County Dispatch to report break-ins.

“We will look at a way on our end to try and help with possible trail cams,” the association said.

There are 33 mailbox pads within the association.

The break-ins are occurring throughout the homeowners association, but mostly within the Palace Heights-Tract 400 section of Spring Creek, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Mailboxes were vandalized over the summer, but “now this is actual opening of boxes,” she said.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said a rash of break-ins took place for a couple of weeks in December at other mailbox units within Elko County, including Deeth, Osino and Elko.

There have not been any new reports of damage or thefts, Narvaiza said, adding there are no leads or suspects.

Thieves are usually looking for valuable packages, checks and cash sent for Christmas, the sheriff added.