ELKO — Clowns have long been fan favorites during rodeos.

John Harrison is one of — if not the very best — in the business, and he will make his second appearance at the Silver State Stampede.

“We’re back. In 2021, I had so much fun. The crowds were great. This is cowboy country, they get it,” he said. “This is a different deal. Now, you have the best cowboys going against the best stock in the world. It’s a rural community, but we’re going to see what you see in Vegas.”

With the addition of Frontier Rodeo Company in 2022 — back again for 2023 — the Stampede now also welcomes the addition of Championship Pro Rodeo Company.

And, Harrison will provide the perfect comedic relief from the top-notch efforts from the cowboys and the animals in the arena.

He is an eight-time barrel man at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — selected by his peers — and was named the Coors Man in the Can on five occasions.

Harrison has won the PRCA Comedy Act of the Year award seven times.

He obtained his PRCA card in 1999 and filled in when a clown didn’t show up for an event.

“I’ve been doing it ever since. I love being part of the rodeo family, the people,” he said. “I like to put a smile on peoples’ faces and give them something fun, so they can get away from whatever is going on in their lives for a couple hours.”

Coming from the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo, in Vernal, Utah, Harrison will go to the Ogden (Utah) Pioneer Days when wraps up the Stampede.

“We won’t be home — but for two days — until after Labor Day,” he said. “All the hay we’re putting up at home, and I can’t even put up a bale.”

Residing in Soper, Oklahoma, in the southeast corner of the state — Harrison says “it’s in the mountains.”

“I say mountains, which are about 700-feet, and then you come here and it’s like — wow, y’all got mountains,” he said. “I have friends who come over here and heli-ski and they say it’s best in the world right here.”

Come say hello to John Harrison during three performances of the oldest rodeo in Nevada, gates opening at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday — mutton busting and mini-bull riding taking place at 5:30 p.m. and the PRCA action kicking off at 7 p.m. — gates opening for Sunday’s matinee performance at 3 p.m., with mutton busting and mini-bull riding starting at 3:30 p.m. and the rodeo rolling on at 5 p.m., at Elko County Fairgrounds.