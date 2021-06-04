Manufacturer plans to build at railport

Solmax expects to have four or five trucks a day moving product from the plant, and the company will receive materials by rail, Rice also said, and “the majority of deliveries will be in daylight.”

According to the May 20 minutes of the Elko County Planning Commission, a representative of Solmax, Gilles Garand, said via Zoom that the product would be shipped Monday through Friday, not during weekends or overnight, except on special occasions.

He said the membrane that they produce is on large rolls.

Eklund said he had noticed that noise levels, lights and traffic and were considered regarding 24-hour operation of the manufacturing plant that would be seen from Interstate 80, and Rice said lights will be turned down and away from the highway and the noise level meets criteria.

The report states that Solmax conducted noise testing at an existing facility in Canada, and the nearest resident from the railport property is roughly 550 feet away and on the opposite side of I-80. The staff recommends noise levels not exceed 80 decibels.