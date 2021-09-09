Max / 48606193
Hello! My name is Max and I am looking for a new forever home. I am a very shy boy... View on PetFinder
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
CARLIN – A 6-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured when their SUV was struck from behind by a fast-moving pickup in the middl…
ELKO – Vandalism in Lamoille Canyon has caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and will likely delay the canyon’s full reopening, the U.…
ELKO – A man was shot in the arm by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy late Tuesday night during a disturbance at his Kittridge Canyon residence.
County alters wording on two ordinances
Outbreaks were reported at two schools in Elko and one in Spring Creek
"Many of our great employees have graciously worked overtime to help fill the void, but we know that’s not sustainable for the long run"
Sept. 2Siera M. Parker, 33, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a …
Deaths are down, however, after one reported last week by the state was removed