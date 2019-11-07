Mayor hands out art awards

“Let the arts be a driver and definitely [let Elko] be an arts destination,” Miller said. “Keep it up. We’re excited. I’m excited to see what else happens in beautiful Elko.”

The award for Arts Organization was bestowed on the California Trail Interpretative Center. In addition to celebrating the pioneers who settled in Nevada, California and Oregon, the Trail Center also exhibits art from students of Owyhee Combined Schools and has hosted several artist-in-residence programs.

Bailey Benson Billington, who is a member of the California Trail Heritage Alliance and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, accepted the award Wednesday night on behalf of the Bureau of Land Management.

“We are very proud of all the projects we put on every year through the trail center,” Billington said. [It gives] people a unique experience into the trail and into our community. We definitely appreciate this.”

The Elko County Art Club was recognized in the Arts Educator category for promoting and encouraging interest in the arts in Elko County for more than 40 years.

With more than 200 members, the club is open five days a week and operated by volunteers. It also hosts the annual Art in the Park, along with various art classes for adults and children.