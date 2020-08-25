Media coverage of convention is sore spot

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said, “We do feel a responsibility to make sure that we are not unquestionably presenting things that are false, that are deliberately false and are potentially dangerously false.”

The decision drew the ire of Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham.

“MSNBC is fact-checking the GOP speakers in real time,” Ingraham wrote on Twitter. “Why didn’t they do the same last week for the DNC?”

Fox had its own issues during the first 90 minutes of evening programming, when viewers noticed they could see more of the actual proceedings on CNN and MSNBC.

“The mob, the media, they won’t be showing large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing,” Hannity said at the opening of his show.

Yet it wasn’t true. Hannity talked over a speech by a Georgia state legislator, a Democrat who supports Trump, while CNN and MSNBC aired it. Fox aired a conversation in which analyst Brit Hume told Tucker Carlson that the convention was trying to feature more women — while at the same time the other two networks were listening to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel speak.

It led Trump campaign aide Brad Parscale to complain on Twitter: “Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on CNN. Unbelievable.”