RENO — Fourth-year medical students from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine received residency assignments during a Match Day ceremony at The Grove in Reno.
An honored medical school tradition, an annual rite of passage and one of the most pivotal moments in medical education, Match Day is simultaneously observed by approximately 18,000 medical students around the country to reveal where they will complete their residencies, the next step toward becoming practicing physicians.
With friends and families at their sides, fourth-year UNR Med medical students learned where they will spend their residencies – including in northern Nevada, throughout the state and across the nation.
“UNR Med is dedicated to increasing the number of physicians in Nevada by educating more medical students, retaining them as residents and ultimately as practicing physicians,” said UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D. “We’re thrilled to find that six students will be staying in northern Nevada and 16 students have matched throughout the state for some portion of their training. The fact that students want to train in Nevada supports our goal of training physicians who recognize the health care needs in our community and are committed to staying or coming back to Nevada. This is a major component of our community-based and community-engaged curriculum model.”
Residency training location is a strong indication of where physicians will likely set up their medical practices following completion of residency and has strong implications for the future availability of health care professionals in a given area. Approximately 27 percent of UNR Med students are staying in Nevada for some part of their training – six in Las Vegas and one in Reno.
Access to graduate medical training programs for residencies and fellowships is a competitive process known as “The Match.” Medical students begin the application process at the start of the fourth year of medical school. After applications and interviews, both medical students and residency programs create ranked lists of their preferences. Binding contracts are signed in advance to honor the results.
The National Resident Matching Program is a private, not-for-profit organization, which uses a Nobel Prize-winning, computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with those of program directors in order to produce the best possible outcome for filling training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals
Match Day results with residency programs and specialties of the Class of 2019 are posted online, at med.unr.edu/office-of-student-affairs/student-affairs-events/match-day/2019.
