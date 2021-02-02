Meeks, Sherfield carry Nevada over UNLV 72-62

RENO, Nev. — Zane Meeks had 19 points as Nevada got past UNLV 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Grant Sherfield added 18 points for Nevada (12-7, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Warren Washington chipped in 15.

K.J. Hymes Jr. had four blocks for the Wolf Pack, who earned their fourth consecutive home victory.

Desmond Cambridge Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the contest was second on the Wolf Pack, scored only seven points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Moses Wood had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (6-9, 3-5). Caleb Grill added 14 points. Nicquel Blake had 11 points.

David Jenkins Jr. had only seven points despite coming into the contest as the Runnin’ Rebels’ second leading scorer at 16 points per game. He made 1 of 5 from behind the arc.

The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Rebels this season. Nevada defeated UNLV 89-60 last Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0