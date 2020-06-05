Meet the pet of the week

Meet ID No. 44457061 This sweet girl came in as a stray. She was found by a very kind lady out in the desert. This girl has received her first vaccines and had her first vet checkup. The vet thought she is around 3 years old and a Border Collie mix. We have put her out to play with another dog and she is just an all-around kind, loving girl. She will ready to go to her new forever home on June 16th after she is spayed. If you have any questions, please contact the shelter staff and they would be happy to help answer them for you. This girl would make on great family pet!