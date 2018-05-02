elkodaily.com Games & Puzzles May 2, 2018 May 2, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This page uses Javascript. Your browser either doesn't support Javascript or you have it turned off. To see this page as it is meant to appear please use a Javascript-enabled browser. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pickup driver dies in collision with bus Did you feel that? Earthquake rocks Elko area Valuable jewelry taken in Elko convenience store robbery, court records say Twin Falls County Most Wanted Non-fan of R. Kelly describes still falling prey to him Promotions Our Games & Puzzles page is ready to test you! Readers' Choice 2021 View All Print Ads Office NORTHEASTERN NEVADA MUSEUM - Ad from 2021-09-01 9 hrs ago Other SILVER STATE STAMPEDE - Ad from 2021-08-28 Aug 28, 2021 Medical PREVAIL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH - Ad from 2021-08-26 Aug 26, 2021 Counseling PACE Coalition _ Main Account - Ad from 2021-08-27 Aug 27, 2021 Other CITY OF ELKO CITY PLANNING DEPT. - Ad from 2021-08-28 Aug 28, 2021 Pharmaceuticals PILL BOX - Ad from 2021-08-27 Aug 27, 2021 Other WaFd - Washington Federal Bank - Ad from 2021-08-28 Aug 28, 2021 Home RUBY MOUNTAIN HVAC REFRIGERATION - Ad from 2021-09-01 9 hrs ago Service NORTHEASTERN NEVADA MUSEUM - Ad from 2021-08-27 Aug 27, 2021 Service ELKO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Ad from 2021-08-27 Aug 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.