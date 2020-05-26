Save 57% on the #1 app for meditation and sleep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Take a deep breath. Discover the power of Calm – the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Join the millions experiencing better sleep, lower stress and less anxiety with hundreds of guided meditations, an entire library full of Sleep Stories, expansive breathing programs, gentle stretching exercises and exclusive music tracks for relaxation, focus and sleep – just what you need for resilience in the workplace.

Exclusive Deal – 1-Year Calm Subscription:

Learn the life-changing skill of meditation

Fall into a deep sleep with Sleep Stories

Music tracks for focus and relaxation

Guided meditation sessions are available in lengths of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes, so you can choose the perfect one to fit your schedule. When it’s time for bed, select Sleep Stories for any age that are guaranteed to lull you into a restful slumber. Doze off with exclusive Sleep Stories led by well-known talents such as Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, Jerome Flynn and more.