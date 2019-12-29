3. Mine bus crash

A quiet Saturday morning quickly turned into chaos in August when a contract bus hauling miners to work was struck by a contract truck hauling ore on the mine road north of Carlin.

The crash killed two people, Rocky Witt, a 62-year-old Nevada Gold Mines employee; and Andrew G. Nash, a 28-year-old truck driver. Five miners were injured seriously enough to be hospitalized.

“This is sad and a very tragic time,” said Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

Traveling through the canyon where the crash occurred can be risky, Elko Mayor Reece Keener said.

“You’ve got hundreds of people that traverse through there daily on their way to and from work,” he said. “You’ve got suppliers going north and south. There just needs to be a mechanism for slowing the traffic down on those vulnerable areas.”

Nevada Gold Mines announced later that it had made safety improvements and was looking at additional options to prevent future crashes.

