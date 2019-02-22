CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte couple’s investigation of a possible abandoned gold mine under their home began with a shocking discovery in their basement last year as they prepared to decorate their home for Christmas.
Ashley Weidner remembers it was the week after Thanksgiving when she walked down the muddy hill beside her home and unlocked the back door that leads to their basement. She was hoping to get a jump on seasonal decorations but instead, she found a mysterious hole — almost perfectly round and nearly five feet wide — in the ground, directly under her home.
“I couldn’t figure out what it was at first ... I was just kind of speechless,” Weidner said. “I’m looking at this debris inside of this very large, very deep hole in the ground and it dawned on me: That was a structural pier at one point that has now crumbled at the bottom of this hole.”
She spent the next week talking with her home insurance company, various structural engineers, soil experts, land surveyors and local construction companies. The hole had swallowed a cement and brick support pillar holding up the floor of their kitchen, dining room and a hallway leading to their bedroom.
Worried the floor under their feet would at any moment collapse, Weidner, 32, and her fiance Darrius Marable, 37, even contemplated immediately evacuating their home for safety.
Ultimately, they stayed but faced an uncertain future. Their home was built in 1933 and no one seemed to know what caused such a sudden, deep opening in the ground.
“Could be a well? Could be a sink hole from a broken sewer line that wasn’t closed off the right way? . It was all these different things that it ‘could be,’” Weidner remembers.
Then a friend suggested she look online for information about the “gold rush” of the 1830s in North Carolina. Weidner found a recent Observer story that detailed a network of old underground tunnels and non-working mine shafts still scattered around Charlotte.
This led Weidner and her fiance to search for a new set of experts. And she reached out to the Observer for help.
“Multiple people started saying it is very likely a collapsed mine shaft,” she said.
Since then, they’ve discovered the hole under their house may be connected to one of the more than 75 mines that operated nearly 150 years ago in the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
Their search for information has turned up interesting historical tidbits — from bootleggers distilling liquor in the dark, cavernous corners of old Charlotte gold tunnels to local authorities, almost a century ago, finding homeless camps inside the nearby abandoned mine shafts.
It’s a great story to tell friends over a beer, Weidner says, but the gold mine under her home is turning out to be a real money pit.
And the couple fears it could ruin their plans to make the small bungalow their “forever home” in Charlotte.
Some of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Charlotte — Wilmore, Seversville, and South End — were once the epicenter of this region’s gold rush. But much of the history (and precise locations of mines) have been lost to time. And experts say that when the mines were shuttered in the mid-1800s, there was little to no requirement that the large holes and tunnels left behind be filled or remediated to prevent future structural or environmental issues.
Throughout the 1830s and 40s, financiers and prospectors come from all over the world to dig for gold in Charlotte. Most riches in Charlotte came from two mines established near present-day Mint Street and the Panthers’ Bank of America stadium. These mines, named the Rudisil and the St. Catherine, drew gold ore and quartz from a large vein which remains buried deep below ground, underneath the footprint of Charlotte’s skyscrapers and highways.
