The Railroad Mining District southwest of Elko, Nevada in Elko County has been active recently, with Gold Standard Ventures and now Orla Mining exploring the area with the goal of developing open pit gold mines.

The district has a long history of exploration and mining. Here is a look back at the early days of the district in the late 1800s.

The Railroad Mining District in the Pinion Mountains was established in the summer of 1869 with these borders: From the mouth of the south fork of the Humboldt River to Palisades Station the district went up Pine Valley to Emigrant Road, along Emigrant Road and Railroad Canyon to the toll road in Huntington Valley, to the south fork of the Humboldt River, and then down and along the south fork of the Humboldt—an area of approximately 755 square miles.

However, nearly all the historic mining was from an area approximately three miles long by one mile wide along the flanks of Bunker Hill. The area was originally organized to mine coal and iron, but silver, lead and copper quickly became the main commodities.

The district is generally broken into two sections on the east and west sides of Bunker Hill. The largest and most profitable mines would be developed on the east side of the mountain. These were primarily lead-silver or copper-silver mines. The west side mines were predominantly copper.

Early development focused on the galena veins, an ore of lead, containing high-grade silver.

Frank and Armstrong made an early discovery on their claim “from which three tons of almost pure metal were taken out by two men in three hours, containing about $200 the ton in silver.” Copper was important as well, but only where it contained significant silver. Wm. Broadhead & Co’s ore was “the richest of copper and silver combo ever found in the State.” Several ledges reported gold, but it was not the focus due to low grades and sporadic nature. The Rainbow Ledge ore was “astonishingly rich in bromide of silver that when burned in a forge became perfectly coated with silver.”

Such were the claims of the early mines.

Early ore was first moved to the railroad by pack train, then shipped to English Mill at Reno, the Selby mill in San Francisco, and as far away as England. With the number of producing mines increasing and the high cost of shipping, it was clear that the district needed its own smelter to reduce the ore to saleable bullion.

In 1870 and 1871 individuals and companies built four smelters in the district, all of which proved failures. On the west side of Bunker Hill, D.W. Keyes began work on the first smelter in March of 1870. However, there is conflicting information on when or even if this smelter was ever completed.

G.W. Rogers and Nathaniel Haskell built a water lined Haskell furnace in Bullion in June 1870. The furnace started with great acclaim but struggled to keep the ore hot enough to stay liquid. The Palisade Smelting and Mining Company, of which Rogers was the local agent, then built a stone furnace. They extracted about forty tons of bullion which they shipped to San Francisco, and, without paying any debts, shut down the works.

Adam Haag, who owned the Tuolumne Saloon in Elko and a mine with the same name in the district, began building a smelter mid-1871. The Pluto Mining and Metallurgical Company incorporated in August 1871 with Haag as a trustee. After several tries, the company built a functioning furnace and made a short run with favorable results, but internal problems with company management forced it to shut down.

During 1870 three towns including Highland, Railroad City and Bullion were platted and lots sold.

Highland was centrally located to many of the biggest mines, and by the end of 1870 it contained several saloons, including one in the blacksmith and a boarding house and several private homes.

The first hotel in the district was established by S. M. Campbell in what would become Railroad City. Campbell and his partner E. C. Hardesty sold several lots, but the town never developed. Hardesty and Campbell constructed the first road within the district, starting near the Brown Ranch in Dixie Valley and proceeding through Bullion up Right Fork Canyon to Highland.

Bullion would quickly become the largest town and the center of business in the district. The town boasted two hotels—the Bullion Hotel owned by Joseph and Catherine Phillips, and the Hoffman House operated by William and Eliza Hoffman. Both families would live in the Bullion area until the early 20th century.

By October 1872 Bullion had three stores, four saloons, one blacksmith and wagon-maker’s shop, a post office, express office, district recorder and justice’s office, two smelting furnaces and a large number of pleasant residences. With the smelters being built in Bullion, this spelled the end of Railroad City, as the sites were only located three quarters of a mile apart.

On the west side of Bunker Hill is a small collection of houses that supported the mines in that area. D.W. Keyes and his wife Catharine were the first residents. There is no other information on this area, and whether it was ever called a town is unknown.

When the 1870 census was taken in June the district contained 110 people, including a number of families with children. Hellen Miller and husband J.W. welcomed a daughter on May 3 of 1870, marking the first recorded birth in the district. By 1880 the district’s population rose to 150, which was likely near the peak for the district.

The Bullion Post Office was established on Aug. 8, 1871 in the Bullion Hotel, with Joseph Phillips as the postmaster. The post office closed on Jan. 20, 1934. The post office was generally housed in one of the hotels or stores, depending on who was the postmaster or postmistress at the time.

A one room schoolhouse was completed on the south side of Bullion in June 1874. Miss L. Conner was the first teacher. There are only a few references to the number of students at the school, but depending on the health of the district it likely ranged from just a few to as many as 15 or 20.

Access to the district was enhanced with the construction of toll roads, first from Carlin, with the Carlin and Dixie Valley Toll Road built by George Barry, and then from Elko. The road from Elko was built by George Shepard, who owned the Elko – White Pine Road, or as it is commonly referred to today, the Hamilton Stage Road. A third road from Pine Valley gave access to the Central Pacific Railroad through Elko, Carlin, and Palisade.

With the completion of the various roads, the stage lines from Carlin and Elko began competing for business. Stages from Elko seem to have been the most consistent, or at least the best reported. For much of the 19th century the stages generally ran from one to three times per week, depending on the need at the time.

Despite the setbacks caused by the failed smelters, by late 1870 the district had been opened sufficiently and enough ore shipped to attract the attention of outside capitalists.

Andrew J. Roulstone arrived from California in late 1870 representing San Francisco interests and controlled the Ella mine, the best early copper mine. In April 1872 the Webfoot Mining Company incorporated and focused their efforts on the Tripoli and the Webfoot mines. Roulstone shipped ore primarily to smelters in San Francisco until the Webfoot company built its own smelter in 1874.

A compound fracture of his thigh bone forced Roulstone to resign his position in May 1875. P.S. Buckminster took over as superintendent and reportedly ran the company $10,000 in debt, causing the company to be sold at a sheriff’s sale.

E. Lucian Richie, a Philadelphia lawyer representing a group of eastern investors, purchased all or partial interests in at least 25 claims and a quarter interest in the Highland townsite starting in April 1871. The Highland Silver Mining Company, which was established in March 1871, owned many of the same claims, although the connection between the company and Richie could not be confirmed. Highland Silver focused their efforts on the Humboldt and the Nevada claims, with William Broadhead as superintendent.

J.W. Hussey and the Empire City Mining Company began mining in the spring of 1871. The company owned several claims, but much of the work was centered on the Last Chance claim, which included the Last Chance, Elko and Hussey tunnels.

Hussey would also play a large role in development at Cornucopia and other northeast Nevada districts. Hussey built the first successful smelter in the district in October 1872. Hussey made several significant changes to the smelting process in the district, including importing coke as a fuel from Pennsylvania and pyrite in order to improve the recovery in the smelter. Erection of the smelter reportedly cost $30,000.

The financial panic of 1873 and the inability to raise capital likely caused the end of this early stage of mining and pushed the district into becoming an area of unprofitable borrasca mines. The Empire City Company shut its mines and smelter in 1873, followed by the Webfoot company in late 1874.

A potential resurgence occurred when the Mindeleff Company entered the district in November of 1876, promising that ore with as little as 10% copper could be smelted at a profit. The company leased both the Empire City and Webfoot furnaces and contracted for 100,000 bushels of charcoal. The company employed 30 laborers to open the mines and bilked many out of half their mines before abruptly exiting the district, “leaving the coal burners and laborers to whistle for their pay.”

The district began to rebound in late 1877, with the focus shifting from lead and silver to copper. Edward Reilly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania purchased an interest in both the Blue Bell and Emma mines on Bob Hunter Hill and immediately began putting up a new water jacket furnace that produced both copper matte and black copper. The furnace began operation in April 1878 with Bullion resident F.J. Franks as the superintendent.

Reilly and partners formed the Blue Bell Copper Mining Company in October 1878 to work the mines. Reilly lost much of the mine to Alfred Wild through a suit brought by his brother Charles. A new company, the Blue Bell Consolidated Mining Company, was formed to run the mines. In 1883 Benedict Reinhart and Co. of Elko bought the property for $30,000.

Ben Reinhart was one of Elko’s leading merchants, money lenders and traders in gold dust. Reinhart and company would run the mine until 1887.

Andrew J. Roulstone reentered the district in December 1879 as the superintendent of the Enterprise Mining Company. Local banker M. P. Freeman, with backing from San Francisco capital, took control of the Tripoli and Webfoot mines where Roulstone previously had success. The company ordered new hoisting works to set over the Tripoli Shaft, which had a depth of over 200 feet. Jefferson Henderson, who began the Henderson Bank in 1880, purchased the property in 1885.

The Elko Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company was formed in January 1880 to work the former Empire City Mines. Dr. George H. Everett of New York had charge of the mines. Everett refurbished the mines and in 1880 installed a new forty ton per day water jacket furnace to replace the brick furnace built by Hussey. The former Last Chance Mine was restaked as the Standing Elk Mine by Everett.

After losing the Blue Bell and Emma Mines, Edward Reilly bought Elko Consolidated Mines, focused on the Standing Elk, in January 1883. He later sold his interest to Jefferson Henderson.

The Standing Elk was one of the largest producers until the smelter shut down in November 1887.

Charles Brossemer and John Norton, who had been partners since at least the early 1870s, began opening the Sweepstakes Mine and worked it intermittently throughout the 1880s, either shipping the ore or smelting it locally in one of the district’s smelters.

Production in the 19th Century ended in 1889. Total production is difficult to determine, but was likely around $3,000,000.

After shutdown of the smelters the district began a significant decline, and by 1900 only 34 people were living in the district, and most stated their occupation as farmer or rancher. The district had later revivals, but never to the extent of the 1880s—but that is a story for another time.