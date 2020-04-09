2020 Mining Expo canceled

ELKO – The 35th annual Elko Mining Expo won’t be held until 2021.
“After much consideration, the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority has postponed the 2020 Elko Mining Expo, previously planned for the week of June 1st through 5th,” the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority announced Thursday on its Facebook site. “This includes the golf tournament, opening reception and exhibit days.”
The event will now take place June 7-11, 2021.
"This decision was not made lightly," said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. "The safety and health of our community is of utmost importance. After consultation with event partners and local health experts, and consideration of all possible alternatives, this was the best decision. We look forward to celebrating the mining industry with our community in 2021."
Exhibitors and event contractors were being notified. Registered exhibitors will have the option of a full refund or applying deposited funds as a credit toward next year's event.
Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Board of Directors Chair Matt McCarty said, "We are disappointed the global situation, well beyond our control, has led to this outcome. Our lodging partners and community look forward to this event annually. For the health of our community we must move forward, together and stronger. We look forward to a return to normalcy and being able to continue hosting our community's events."
The Elko Mining Expo would have celebrated its 35th year in early June.
“The Expo has a tremendous positive economic impact on Elko and surrounding communities, which are the heart of Nevada's mining industry,” said the announcement. “This annual event brings over 350 exhibitors to the Elko community and draws thousands of community attendees and industry visitors from around the world.”
