2020 Mining Expo canceled

ELKO – The 35th annual Elko Mining Expo won’t be held until 2021.

“After much consideration, the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority has postponed the 2020 Elko Mining Expo, previously planned for the week of June 1st through 5th,” the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority announced Thursday on its Facebook site. “This includes the golf tournament, opening reception and exhibit days.”

The event will now take place June 7-11, 2021.

"This decision was not made lightly," said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. "The safety and health of our community is of utmost importance. After consultation with event partners and local health experts, and consideration of all possible alternatives, this was the best decision. We look forward to celebrating the mining industry with our community in 2021."

Exhibitors and event contractors were being notified. Registered exhibitors will have the option of a full refund or applying deposited funds as a credit toward next year's event.