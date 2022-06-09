36th Elko Mining Expo underway at convention center

ELKO – Hundreds of vendors filled the convention center and surrounding area this week for the 36th annual Elko Mining Expo.

Business owners and sales representatives networked at the event which hosted more than 300 booths.

Elden Lowe, business department manager for Andritz Digital Solutions, demonstrated some of the company's products.

“We are changing the way that automation and digitalization is being used in mineral processing today,” he said. “We’re optimizing from truck to tailings.”

“We have a very holistic approach to that. We look at asset management, we look at equipment, people, and the environment while doing the optimization at the plant.”

Steve Antonini of Jentech Drilling talked about the drill bits the company produces, such as the drag bit.

“What this is used for is in really hard clay and some sandy areas where it’s really hard – you can get down through this before you use your other bits.”

Eric Fish manned the Water Solve Environmental Solutions booth.

“We help miners with watering, and help them separate solids from water,” he said.

The Michigan-based company sells a wide range of dewatering and environmental remediation products that can be scaled for any size.

Connor Manning of the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section explained the agency’s services offered to mining and construction industries.

“We really focus on educating employers and organizations on how they can improve their safety and work environment,” he said.

“What’s really cool about us is that when you’re open to working with us, the enforcement side of OSHA will leave you alone for a while.”

Finding employees has been a challenge in the industry.

Becky Collier of Geotemps in Elko said “We do staffing and are here to help with any kind of industry if you need help getting some folks on board.”

Rubicon Mechanical LLC was a hit with children who visited the Expo. They had a sandbox and lever-operated shovels that could be used to scoop up sand and place it in dump trucks.

“This is a lot harder than it looks, right?” the children were asked.

The Winnemucca-based company services and repairs heavy equipment.

Another popular spot was a cornhole game set up at the Outdoor Power Products booth. The set was being given away in a raffle.

The Mining Expo continues Friday until 3 p.m.

