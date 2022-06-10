On June 15 International Women in Mining (IWiM), a not-for-profit global organization, is commemorating the first annual International Day of Women in Mining.

The day, launched by IWiM, is a global celebration of women in mining set to be celebrated annually by all mining stakeholders with the aim of embedding this date into the mining sector’s global calendar.

“On this day we will see, hear and celebrate women’s perseverance, contributions, talent and spirit,” IWiM said in an announcement. “It will also bring light to the advancements achieved and the opportunities available for the industry to continue to become sustainable, diverse and inclusive.”

The organization is hosting a two-hour online event with guest speakers, starting at 2 p.m. London time, which is 6 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S.

There is a lot for women in mining to celebrate, but there is also room for continued progress. Although there are a lot more women in working in all fields of the mining industry than there were 70 years ago, the number of women in mining is still a fairly small percentage of the total workforce.

A report on women in mining from the International Labour Organization estimates that in 2019 about 21.4 million workers were employed in mining and quarrying worldwide, and about 3.1 million of these workers were women.

A chart in the report is quite interesting. It shows that from 2000 to 2019, the estimated number of people working in mining has risen quite steadily, from about 16 million in 2000 to 21 million in 2019. However, through all those years the number of women working in mining has not gone up, but has stayed at right about 3.1 million the whole time. That means the percentage of women working in mining worldwide has gone from about 19% in 2000 to about 15% in 2019.

If those numbers are right, how come the number of women in mining has not been rising over the past 20 years?

A June 2020 report from S&P Global Market Intelligence said that “women make up just 14.9% of mining companies’ executive ranks, 18.1% of the industry’s board positions and 13.2% of the sector’s C-suite executive roles, according to the analysis of company data.”

A September 2021 story from McKinsey & Company said that there are a lot of reasons why it would be good to have more women involved in mining.

“Beyond the fundamental values of equality and equity, study after study has demonstrated the benefits of diversity on financial and operating performance,” the story said. “In one data set, diverse teams were reported to be more productive (11% higher adherence to production schedule) and to have safer practices (67% lower total recordable injury frequency). Diversity promotes creativity and strategic resilience, and mining companies will need both if they are to successfully meet the broadening challenges facing the industry today, from digital and analytics disruption to sustainability and decarbonization. The imperative to attract and harness the capabilities of a broad and diverse labor pool is clear and should encourage mining companies to recruit more women and invest in their success.”

There are many ways that some women working in mining get involved in helping to promote diversity in the industry while also advancing their own careers. One of them is by volunteering in a Women in Mining (WIM) organization. There are many WIM organizations around the world, and the number of these groups has been rising in recent the years.

Each WIM group in countries around the world is an independent organization, following the mining make-up in each country and focused on local content. Through the International Women in Mining Alliance, a multilateral collaboration platform open to all WIM organizations, they engage in working groups and supporting each other.

IWiM and the World Bank partnered to produce a report titled “Impactful Women: Examining opportunities and constraints for Women in Mining organizations worldwide.” The report, which was issued in March 2021, said the input received from WIM organizations in more than two dozen countries shows that these organizations do play a pivotal role in helping to narrow the gender equality gaps in the mining sector.

The Impactful Women report says WIM organizations “connect women with mentors; they share information about job vacancies; or they provide trainings on a number of topics to build capacity and they engage with their local communities. Members of WIM organizations also inspire women in other countries to join or establish their own WIM organizations, scaling up the impact of WIM organizations globally.”

Women in Mining USA was formed 50 years ago, in 1972, in Denver, Colorado, but most of the WIM organizations around the world were formed much more recently.

IWiM was formed by Barbara Dischinger 15 years ago. In an interview on the organization’s website, Dischinger talks about why she was inspired to form IWiM.

“I set up IWiM in December 2007 after founding Women in Mining UK, an in-person women in mining network in April 2006. I realized while developing WIM UK that the few other groups that existed communicated mainly nationally and regionally within a country but not internationally. All were different but shared a common vision.

“So, I set up IWiM up as an international platform to be a bridge between WIM chapters and represent women in jurisdictions where there wasn’t a WIM group. Now, you find many WIM chapters in many countries, over 50 actually, but back in 2007 there were very few in a small group of countries, so many women and voices weren’t represented anywhere.

“It seemed important to me for it not only to be a home for those who had no access to a WIM group, but to foster dialogue and relationships with the existing groups.

“We are individually powerful but if we are united my belief has always been that we are stronger. This has sometimes been difficult to convey but it is why IWiM exists; to link everyone together and work on initiatives that benefit everyone.

“We do not compete with WIM groups, we complement each other.”

IWiM provided Mining the West with this story on the organization’s mission:

Accelerating a new era for women in mining for over 15 years

International Women in Mining is a leading not-for-profit global organization pursuing gender equality and promoting women’s voices, access to opportunities and leadership in mining.

The organization’s vision is to drive global change of mindset to achieve gender equality in mining. Its mission is to promote a strong unified WIM voice, lead global change and increase support to WIM organizations. Through the support of valued corporate partners, project sponsors and a global team of directors and volunteers, IWiM operates under three main pillars:

Industry Change Agent—Making mining a more representative and ultimately more successful industry through diversity, gender equality and inclusion. The goal of this pillar is to drive a stronger position and presence of women at all levels of the mining industry.

WIM Champion—Empowering WIM organizations to achieve global cohesion and celebrating the achievements and contributions of WIM organizations worldwide. The goal of this pillar is to coordinate diverse and local WIM organizations, game-changing collective strength.

Diversity Trend Setter—Collecting and dispensing knowledge to support the enhancement of women’s contribution and participation in the sector. The goal of this pillar is to accelerate knowledge-driven policies, impactful decisions and measurable progress on gender equality in the mining sector.

IWiM connects with over 12,000 members and followers worldwide and collaborates with over 70 women in mining organizations on all continents. IWiM also cultivates an international network of leading companies, organizations and individuals, aiming to inspire men and women to be advocates, change-makers and leaders in their businesses and communities.

IWiM has spearheaded a range of initiatives to help accelerate gender equality and diversity within the mining sector and value chain. These include:

International Women in Resources Mentoring Program—Building a pipeline of female leaders:

IWiM’s work is constantly evolving to create opportunities and provide support for all women in mining. Through its flagship initiative, the IWRMP, an annual cross-company mentoring program established in 2018, IWiM promotes and empowers women to progress their careers, overcome professional challenges and build confidence for achievement and industry leadership.

The program places a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, aiming to reduce cross-cultural barriers by creating partnerships between talented, driven mentees and senior industry leaders committed to the promotion of women in mining. Mentees benefit greatly from the guidance and insight of the inspirational men and women mentoring them, who in turn expand their understanding of the perspectives and challenges that younger professionals face. These benefits extend to positively impacting participants’ teams and organizations, improving the position and opportunities of women across the mining sector.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the program will by October have facilitated the personal and professional growth of 308 mentees of which 61 are scholars. On board this year are 108 mentees from 29 countries and mentors from 20 countries. IWiM’s goal is to enroll 500 mentees by 2025.

WIM Global Exchange—Coordinating global mining industry stakeholders:

Through the WIM Global Exchange, IWiM provides a dynamic collaborative platform for international organizations and policymakers to address gender equality issues in mining. Since the inception of the initiative in 2020, the platform has helped to increase coordination at an international level to accelerate a positive impact for women. The WIM Global Exchange meets quarterly.

In 2022, IWiM’s aim is to widen the WIM Global Exchange outreach and facilitate coordination with WIM organizations via the International WIM Alliance.

<&underline>International WIM Alliance — Strengthening the global voice of women:

The International WIM Alliance is a pioneering initiative that brings WIM organizations together to leverage their collective strength in pursuit of gender equality. Founded in 2021 at the Global WIM Summit, a gathering of 225 leaders of more than 70 WIM organizations, the Alliance was established to provide a global, multilateral platform to facilitate collaboration among WIM organizations and promote the emergence of a strong, unified WIM voice. The Alliance is open to all WIM organizations and is led by a Steering Committee of 15 WIM organizations who devise the governance structures and long-term outlook, supervising the Secretariat which is hosted by IWiM.

The Alliance established four Working Groups on priority themes for WIM organizations: STEM Women in Mining, Inclusive Workplace, WIM Data Deficit; and Role Models and Mentors.

These working groups have representatives from several WIM organizations. Working together, they aim to develop a number of recommendations and publish white papers for each theme.

IWiM also hosts roundtables to bring organizations together to discuss topics of interest. IWiM offers one-to-one support to WIM organizations across their growth phases facilitated by their global head of engagement, and IWiM puts services and logistical help at their disposal.

IWiM’s Gender and Mining Library—Filling the knowledge gap:

IWiM’s Gender and Mining Library is a unique, open and searchable database about and for women in mining, industry, WIM organizations and academia and policy makers. The virtual library houses more than 450 information reports, best practice guides, toolkits, standards and frameworks published by policy shapers, academia and international organizations over more than two decades, indexed across more than 30 topics.

The library was developed to create a knowledge hub and disseminate information to address the knowledge and data deficit about women in the mining industry. The library also supports advocacy by WIM organizations, by facilitating the exchange of best practices and analyses, as well as sector-specific data and trends on equity, diversity, and inclusion.

IWiM’s work across multiple initiatives will continue to define and advance the gender equality and diversity agenda in the mining sector. The focus of the organization will continuously be hinged on leveraging the collective strength of women in mining to drive better recognition of women’s outstanding contribution to mining and the importance and benefits of promoting diversity and equality in the mining sector. ￼

