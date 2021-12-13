Abandoned mine hazards still out there

Even after all the years of closure work, there are still hazardous abandoned mines sites in Nevada that continue to be found, usually in remote areas of the state.

“We’ve inventoried 221 sites this year, and we’ve secured 403 sites with a full intern program and contractors working,” said Sean Derby, chief of the Nevada Division of Minerals Abandoned Mine Lands Program. “And we will have a full winter intern program in the south.”

All total there have been 23,901 sites identified in the state from 1987 to now.

“Every time I go out to a place, I find two more sites than the one I go to visit,” Derby said.

Most of the sites date back to before 1900, and “definitely not after WW I,” he said, adding that he was surprised to find sites in the Yerington area from the 1860s and 1870s. “Most of the sites are from old-time prospectors who came out with their mules and found something interesting.”

At the Elko U.S. Bureau of Land Management office, an app under development would be used by BLM specialists and by the public with smart phones when they are out in the field and spot old mine hazards, said Nycole Burton, the district lead for the AML program.

“Remember that BLM is only responsible for mitigating hazards on public land, so there are still many out there that are associated with private lands, but having people log any hazards they come across may also make us aware of any hazards that may have been missed by the BLM program,” she said in an email.

Derby said statewide efforts to close hazards have paid off, with the last fatality in 2011 and the last injury in 2013, but a dog fell into an abandoned mine site in 2020. The dog’s owner saved the pet, however.

The dog incident happened near the Queen of Sheba historic mine in Pershing County, and it triggered the securing of four sites at the old mine in 2020.

The first recorded AML accident in the state occurred in 1888 when a 14-year-old girl, while chasing her hat that was blowing in the wind, fell down a shaft in Virginia City. She was rescued within an hour by local miners without serious injuries, according to the 2020 abandoned mines report put out by the Nevada Commission on Mineral Resources and the Nevada Division of Mines.

According to a chart in the report, there have been 20 fatalities at abandoned mine sites since 1961.

The minerals division receives funding for the state’s AML work mainly through mining claim fees.

“We’re the physical side of things,” Derby said, while the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is “totally focused on environmental quality.”

The Nevada Division of Minerals partners with the BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada State Historic Preservation Office, mining companies and private landholders.

The minerals division documents sites and shares them with NDOW or NDEP and the BLM, and “we kind of all work together to create a picture of the site,” Derby said.

He said the minerals division works with the agencies and mining companies when needed and includes as much work as they report into the annual report, but the BLM, for instance, also has its own AML program.

BLM’s Elko program

Elko BLM District Manager Gerald Dixon told Elko County Commissioners in October the district wanted to highlight the district’s AML program that is nearly 20 years old. He said the “genesis” for the district’s program was a bike trail that recreationists proposed on Spruce Mountain.

“We couldn’t believe how many abandoned mines were out there,” said Melanie Peterson, manager of the BLM’s Tuscarora Field Office, talking about the sites on Spruce Mountain in Elko County.

Dixon said the district’s AML program began as more of a health and safety effort but “quickly we learned that there also was a cultural component and archaeological, history and wildlife (components).”

Peterson said some areas are “really remote, and we have a hard time getting to those areas to do research. Sometimes we used creative ways,” that included drones, helicopters and hiking.

Burton said in her email that all the BLM-known hazards on Spruce Mountain have been mitigated. They were completed in 2008, but “there are still many private hazards open on the mountain, and there is always the chance that there were a few sneaky holes that may turn up in the future.”

The dangers left by abandoned mines include steep drop-offs, old underground shafts, old mine tunnels or standing water. Old sites are sometimes covered by vegetation, and Peterson said there can be quicksand, too.

Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said another danger is the old dynamite and other explosives left behind, especially when the U.S. government stopped all gold and silver mining during World War II to focus on the essential minerals of the time.

Peterson said that explosives have been found at old mines, and the BLM has called in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to detonate them.

“That was cool, really, really cool,” she said.

For a closure, the agencies look at the cultural, historical and wildlife aspects of a site, especially bat habitat, and bat gates have been installed over the years so bats can still go into an old mine. Hard closures involve heavy equipment pushing dirt and rock to cover a site, bat gates or heavy foam for cultural sites.

“The skills of the operators are amazing” as they fill in old mines, especially in sensitive areas, Dixon said.

Peterson said when the Elko district first started its AML program, it started with 400 identified old mine hazards and after working with the Nevada Division of Minerals, identified 1,200. Two-thirds of those have been closed.

Burton said the Elko BLM is in partnership with the Forest Service at Twin Falls, Idaho, “to use their hazard mitigation crew. They come down each fall and close a number of hazards for us. This fall, the plan was to finish in the Cortez area and continue closures in the Mud Springs area.”

Work in 2020

Derby said the mineral division’s AML Program was affected in 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions, “but we still got into the field locally. We focused on physically securing sites in the area, and there is plenty to do.”

They worked in Lyon, Carson, Douglas, Washoe, Pershing, and Churchill counties in 2020.

Derby said there were two interns in 2020 rather than the normal eight interns, and they used separate vehicles to follow COVID-19 guidelines. They focused on inventory of sites, documenting hazards, and securing sites.

The Nevada Legislature’s guidelines for the Nevada Division of Minerals program call for 80% of identified sites to be secured, “but it has been higher. We work with contractors, but the interns are very good at finding AML sites. We were very happy with them,” Derby said.

Derby credited Michael Visher, the current division administrator, with developing the intern program.

If the holes cannot be closed immediately, they are safeguarded with fencing and barricades, and Derby said that “we did a lot of safeguarding to keep the numbers up.”

Following permanent closure of a site, the Division of Minerals visits roughly once ever five years, but NDOW does its own bat surveys at any time. NDOW has keys to the bat gates.

The AML report for 2020 states that there have been more than 134,000 historic mining-related features catalogues since the minerals division program started in 1987, and as of the end of 2020, 19,683 hazards are recorded as secured.

In that year, there were 234 hazards discovered and 766 secured, with 591 of them secured by the division, 120 by mining claimants and private property owners, 51 by federal agencies and four were naturally mitigated, according to the report.

The costs for contracted closures in 2020 totaled $637,662 in 2020, of which $19,127 came from partner organizations, but the division has spent more than $1 million in recent years, before the pandemic.

The report also states that new technologies and systems have increased efficiencies since the AML Program first started, with recent updates including customized digital tablets, Google Earth and available Light Detecting and Ranging (LiDAR) imagery.

Additionally, the minerals division has a new “Stay Out, Stay Alive” 10-minute video available on the division’s YouTube channel that was produced in 2020 with shooting locations in Tonopah, Yerington and Virginia City, as well as available curriculum guidelines for schools.

The video is part of the division’s efforts to warn people of the dangers of old mining sites. ￼

